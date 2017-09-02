Rusev & Lana Given Weekend Off From WWE, Filming Total Divas In Bulgaria?

WWE Superstars Rusev and Lana aren’t scheduled for this weekend’s WWE SmackDown Live house shows, as the two appear to have some time off.

According to the official Instagram page of Lana, the real-life married couple are currently in Bulgaria and may even be doing some filming for the next season of Total Divas.

Lana posted the following photos and clips of herself in a bikini milking a cow, tagging the WWE / E! reality show, as well as plugging her YouTube channel and the official Instagram page for E! Entertainment.

Time to milk some cows Who wants to see me milks cows on my @YouTube channel ??? #TotalDivas @eentertainment A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on Sep 1, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

Time for some village duties #TotalDivas @WWE wants to who wants to see me do crazy life experiences on @Youtube ???? Comment A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on Sep 2, 2017 at 4:46am PDT