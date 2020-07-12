Rusev Recalls Kane Praising His WWE Payback 2014 Match With Big E

During his latest Twitch stream, Rusev spoke about how Kane praised his WWE Payback match with Big E when he first joined the main roster.

Despite the fact their match was only eight minutes long, it seems that the two new WWE Superstars were really able to impress Kane with what they did, to the point where he found them backstage to praise them.

“Allstate Arena, me and Big E, I remember that match. You know, I remember that match because it was so short. It was like a probably eight-minute match, you know. That was my first initial thing when I got to WWE, like one of my first, like, pay-per-views. Me and Big E, I love E, man. He’s one of my favorite humans and he’s such a nice guy.” Rusev admits. “We got to work and after the match, Kane came. He’s like, ‘Wow, guys, that was a really good match. I was like, ‘what, we just had eight minutes?’ He’s like, ‘no, it was short, but it was so good. It was really a freaking good match.’ Big E, you know, he hasn’t been that much longer on the main roster than me. It’s always good when a veteran comes in and tells you that you did good, especially cause, I mean, it’s Glenn, it’s Kane, a legend. He’s been there forever. He’s done it all. He won it all. For him to come and tell us this was not necessary. But he did it because he meant it. That’s why I always remember this match.”

He then spoke about working with Big E and how one specific move of the New Day member would always lead to him spitting blood.

“[Also,] I always remember working with Big E because that spear through the ropes always makes me spit blood when I land on my head and it’s always another thing. But I’m the only one taking it the way I take it.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)