Rusev Released From WWE

WWE has confirmed that the “Bulgarian Brute” Rusev has been released from the company, as a part of today’s mass exodus including dozens of Superstars, backstage producers, referees, announcers, etc.

Rusev, real name Miroslav Barnyashev, was signed to a WWE developmental contract in 2010, training in FCW until the birth of the NXT brand. He made his main roster debut in the 2014 Royal Rumble match and would later go on an undefeated streak until losing to John Cena at WrestleMania. He is a three-time WWE U.S. Champion.