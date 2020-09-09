During his latest Twitch stream, former WWE Superstar, Rusev revealed why WWE wouldn’t book him to wrestle Kurt Angle in 2015.

Rusev was responding to praise from Angle, who had stated that he wanted to wrestle Rusev during his run with the company. The Bulgarian Brute revealed that during his first year in WWE he pitched the idea to wrestle Angle, hoping he could come back to WWE as the American hero to face him.

However, he was told that wasn’t possible and the reason he was given was certainly a strange one.