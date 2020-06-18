Rusev Reveals Saudi Arabia Prince Wanted Him Back In 2018 Casket Match With The Undertaker

During his most recent YouTube video, former WWE Superstar, Rusev, looked back upon his casket match against The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia.

Rusev spoke about getting the chance to work against The Undertaker and revealed that he thought it was all one big joke when Vince McMahon first told him of the plans.

“It was great. Working with Taker was great. It was another dream come true. I thought it was a rib. I got called into the office by Vince and I don’t remember what we talked about, but Vince said, ‘Miro, I got you working with The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia.’ I went, ‘And I’m winning right (laughs).’ That’s exactly what I said because I thought he was joking. Like, why would I be working with ‘Taker. I know I had the Rusev Day thing going on and they were thinking of turning me into a good guy, whatever, but I never thought I would work ‘Taker. I never thought in Saudi Arabia, so I thought it was a joke. When I said, ‘I’m going over right,’ Vince looked at me weird and I said, ‘Okay sir, see you next time.’ Then I went out and Road Dogg came to me and said, ‘Why did you act like this?’ I’m like, ‘What do you mean? He’s joking with me. I’m joking with him.’ He said, ‘No, you’re actually working ‘Taker.’ I thought no freaking way. I felt like such an asshole,” Rusev said.

Rusev then spoke about WWE’s decision to take him out of the match briefly and how fans thought it was down to a tweet that he posted. However, Rusev says that wasn’t the case as it was because WWE wanted to turn him into a babyface.

“Then he took me out and everyone was like, ‘Why did they take him out?’ They said they took me out because I commented on Twitter, ‘Bury me softly brother.’ That has nothing to do with anybody being taken in and out or whatever. I just said that because it was a casket match and I thought in order to win, you need to be buried. That’s why I said bury me softly and everyone took it soooo somewhere, nowhere near this universe what it was supposed to be. The original idea was that Vince was going to turn me babyface and they did not want me to lose to Undertaker if I was turning into a good guy, which was great. It’s shitty, but it is what it is”

WWE did briefly add Chris Jericho to the match, however, that was then changed back to Rusev and he revealed that was because the Saudi prince actually got involved and demanded Rusev was added back.

“Then they put Jericho in, but what happened was, the prince called and said, ‘I want Rusev back in this match.’ Guess what happened? Rusev went back in the match and Rusev went to dinner with the Saudi prince. Rusev was over in Saudi Arabia, brother. Then we had the match with Taker and I loved it. Loved every second of it. I have so much respect for him. I mean, everyone respects ‘Taker and it was fun being there,” Rusev said.

