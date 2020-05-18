Rusev Reveals Who Was The Biggest Locker Room Leader During His WWE Career

Former WWE Superstar, Rusev has recently started his own Twitch channel, and during his most recent upload he spoke about his time in WWE and who was the best locker room leader.

While Rusev has shared a locker room with countless WWE legends such as John Cena and The Undertaker, it was actually AEW’s Chris Jericho that he felt was the biggest leader during his spell.

“I love Chris. Chris is a great dude,” Rusev said about Le Champion. “Having him backstage when I was with the WWE… He was great. He’s a great leader, man. He cares so much. He was probably the biggest leader of the whole locker room, to be honest.” (H/T to SEScoops.com for the transcriptions.)