Rusev Talks Working Against John Cena, Claims He: “Knows More Than Anyone”

During a new video on his YouTube channel, former WWE Superstar, Rusev spoke about John Cena and the talent that he has as a performer.

While many fans are quick to chant “you can’t wrestle” at Cena, that is something that Rusev clearly doesn’t agree with. Rusev piled the praise onto Cena about how good his psychology was, stating that Cena knows more than anyone in the business.

“Cena’s mentality, Cena’s psychology is so freaking good because he knows what the deal is and he just knows and he gets it… Cena knows so much, Cena knows more than anyone in the current business and in the past few years. He just knows. I was just so blessed to be with him for so many years. We worked so many matches in so many live events and everything. That’s where I think I excelled the most,” Rusev said.

Rusevn spoke about being able to work with may top talents early in his career which allowed him to learn a lot.

“I was very fortunate [in those first years]to work with so many legends like Mark Henry, Big Show, with [Jack] Swagger, all these guys, fantastic Hall of Famers, Zack [Ryder too]. I learned so much from everyone. I knew what I was doing but it was so great learning from them. You learn something from every single person you work with. With Show, it’s some maneuvers and now you know how to work with a big guy. Once you come to Cena, Cena is just, ‘See you out there’ and you go out there and you have a match with Cena in front of 10-15,000 people. You learn and you just listen to the people,” Rusev said.

H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.