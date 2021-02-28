WWE
RVD Discusses Who Should Induct Him Into The Hall Of Fame
While RVD hasn’t been confirmed as an inductee, he recently spoke about who he’d like to induct him into the WWE Hall Of Fame, one day.
There’s no doubt that RVD has had a Hall Of Fame-worthy career, and when speaking with That 90’s Wrestling Podcast, Van Dam discussed who he would like to induct him.
“Kinda has to be Paul [Heyman], doesn’t it? I think it has to be Paul. Sabu doesn’t talk very good [laughs],” said Van Dam [h/t/ Inside The Ropes]. “On the real, Paul is the only producer/agent that’s ever had my best interests at heart and understood me, you know and because of that, ya know it has to be him as predictable as it is.”
RVD also revealed that he’s working on a documentary with WWE, which could be his upcoming episode of the WWE Icons series, and also stated there’s talk of a book.
“They [WWE] contacted me and asked if I’d be interested and that they wanted to make a documentary on me, and I said sure, I’d be interested,” revealed Van Dam. “We haven’t actually shot much of it yet, but, [whispering] it comes out in May. So we’re gonna be shooting a lot of it real soon. So I’m excited about it, I’m talking to them [WWE] about doing a book, we’re in talks.”
AEW
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #8)
It’s that time again as we Break It Down, taking a look at the past week of wrestling analyzing the major shows, and seeing what worked and what fell short. With The Road To WrestleMania and a major AEW PPV on the horizon, there was certainly a lot going on this week in wrestling.
Each show throughout the week had its positives, with some great in-ring content taking place throughout, in what was arguably the strongest week across the board so far in 2021. But, which show stood out amongst the pack?
6. IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling was a really strong show this week, and the fact that it takes the bottom slot is only a sign of how good everything else was. Throughout the show, there was some great quality of matches, with the main event between Jake Something and Moose being the strongest of the lot in what was a really hard-hitting encounter.
The continued work with the Knockouts tag team division was good, as was the X-Division six-man tag team match, which was as frantic and fast-paced as expected. However, the show just didn’t have quite as much excitement as in recent weeks, which has benefited from AEW stars and big moments taking place.
The opening bout was okay, but nothing overly special, which was the same situation for the tag team bout between The Good Brothers and XXXL, meanwhile the work with Hernandez just didn’t quite connect.
5. WWE NXT UK
WWE NXT UK had a decent show this week, which has been the case on a regular basis this year. The show opened up with a solid women’s match between Nina Samuels and Xia Brookside, which continued their storyline nicely, with Xia switching things up nicely by picking up the victory.
The show had a lot of filler in the middle of the show though, which stopped it from really kicking on and being a brilliant show. However, William Regal’s son, Bailey Matthews looked very impressive within his debut against Tyler Bate, in what was a competitive match.
However, the main event was absolutely fantastic, with the NXT Tag Team Championship match being fantastic. Both teams pushed each other to their absolute best with a brilliant back and forth bout that was incredibly competitive.
4. WWE Raw
This was a very strong episode of WWE Raw in comparison to what the show has provided throughout the year. The show was really pushed towards WWE WrestleMania and the fact that every segment had a purpose really helped make the show flow nicely.
The work with Bobby Lashley throughout the night was fantastic, clearly putting the entire focus onto him as a talent, which was brilliant. His main event battle with Braun Strowman was a fun main event, and closed the show well, setting up a big match for the next week.
The show had some strong matches throughout with Jeff Hardy and Sheamus putting together a great back and forth while AJ Styles and Ricochet worked well together. WWE Raw was a big step up, and hopefully, the show continues that way.
3. WWE SmackDown
This was another well-put-together show from start to finish, and the build was great for Daniel Bryan. His opening promo with Roman Reigns was great and then he continued to be pushed throughout with segments with Edge and a brilliant match against Jey Uso.
However, the rest of the show was really exciting as well. The build with Seth Rollins and Cesaro continues to be well done, and hopefully, this leads to a fantastic singles match. The continued push of Otis and Gable is welcomed and something fresh for the roster.
Tamina looked strong once again, which is something fresh for the women’s division, however, the tag team match between The Street Profits and Corbin and Zayn was very weak. But overall, it was another strong showing for the blue brand.
2. WWE NXT
WWE NXT put together a fantastic show this week from start to finish. The in-ring product was brilliant throughout the show, especially with Santos Escobar and Karrion Kross. The two men had a brilliant street fight with Santos Escobar really getting to thrive in this match.
The build-up of The Way has been well done, and even though the match against Dexter Lumis wasn’t great, it built their story nicely as they head to therapy. Cameron Grimes’ storyline was great with the Ted DiBiase storyline being great comedy.
Drake Maverick and Killian Dain had a really enjoyable match with Grizzled Young Veterans and the build of Tyler Rust being well done too. The finish of the show was brilliant too, building Adam Cole having turned on the entire group now, which was fantastic.
1. AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite did a fantastic job this week of putting together an amazing episode this week which really sold the upcoming AEW Revolution PPV. That’s what a good show does, and this was fantastic at doing so, especially with the work for Sting and Darby Allin, with their segment being excellent.
The opening match served its purpose as well, with Jon Moxley looking dominant, which was a lot of fun. AEW also added some real story between the Inner Circle and Young Bucks by having them attack The Young Bucks’ father, which put some real heat in.
The main event between Lance Archer and Rey Fenix wrapped up the show perfectly as well with a really hard-hitting match that brought the show to an end, with what was a fantastic episode overall.
Sixth place= 1 point
Fifth place= 2 points
Fourth place= 3 points
Third place= 4 points
Second place=5 points
First place= 6 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 16
IMPACT Wrestling- 29
WWE NXT- 35
AEW Dynamite- 39
WWE NXT UK- 22
WWE SmackDown- 23
WWE
Ric Flair Discusses An Idea He Had For His Partnership With Lacey Evans
Ric Flair has discussed a potential idea that he had for his partnership with Lacey Evans, had it continued. The two had been paired together for several weeks, feuding with Charlotte, but Evans’ legitimate pregnancy has brought the storyline to an abrupt end.
Flair spoke with Busted Open Radio about an idea he had for his partnership with Lacey and what they could have done together.
“I actually wanted to, you know, put on sweat clothes and wanted to work out with her, which I thought would have been great. You know, teach her some things and just have her actually emulate my character.
“Yeah, doing the flips, suplex in, turn around, begging off. Oh, I had it all written down, but they wouldn’t let me get in the ring. I had the master plan; It would have been fun.”
Flair also spoke about how he is open to a lot of ideas and is happy enough to lace up his boots again, but neither WWE officials or his personal doctor will allow him to do it.
“I did have some ideas. The problem was, they wouldn’t want me to get in the ring because it’s so hard to get me cleared because of my health issues.
“Even though I have been cleared by my doctors, I just don’t think that they are prepared to let me get in the ring. In case something happened, it would never be, like I could have 40 releases, but it would that, why the hell are you doing it? Why the hell did you let him do that?
It never came to fruition, and I’m happy that things worked out like it did, especially for her because I think she was a little upset, a little bit. But then she said, ‘Gosh, I’m having a baby.’ This is what is supposed to happen. I’m young. I have a beautiful daughter, and I have got a second one on the way.
So, everybody wants to be on TV, but in this case, she is not going to be on TV for a while. It’s for a very wonderful reason that we are all aware of.” (H/T to Inside The Ropes)
WWE
Corey Graves Hopes To See Bobby Lashley As WWE Champion
During the latest episode of WWE’s After The Bell, both Corey Graves and Vic Joseph sang the praises of Bobby Lashley.
Graves praised Lashley, who is currently enjoying a fantastic run as a member of The Hurt Business, with the WWE SmackDown commentator going on to say he wants Lashley to be WWE Champion at WWE WrestleMania.
“If I were any further in you would have to surgically remove me from Bobby Lashley,” Graves said. “This is a long time coming, I love it so much. I have been singing the praises of Bobby for far too long, Lashley is a guy that for me, I just see dollar signs when I look at him. It’s just a matter of the stars aligning and putting him in the proper position.
“Here’s a guy that loses the U.S. Championship, lays out Drew McIntyre at the end of Elimination Chamber and now is coming for The Miz and the WWE Championship. Give me Bobby Lashley marching into Raymond James Stadium as the WWE Champion against anybody, I don’t care, I’m here for it.”
WWE commentator, Vic Joseph also spoke positively about Lashley, claiming that he loves seeing him in the title picture right now.
“I’m in on Bobby Lashley as well, I love the fact that he’s in the championship picture,” Joseph said. “It’s fresh, it’s new, it’s different. Bobby Lashley is someone who scares the majority of people. If you were walking down the street or in an alley or in a restaurant and accidentally dropped your drink on Bobby Lashley and he turned at you and gave you a glare, you would probably wet your pants.
“When it comes to Bobby Lashley, he is everything you think of when you wanna talk about a WWE superstar and champion. He is imposing, he strikes fear in his opponents, he strikes fear in the viewer at home and you watch Bobby Lashley and go ‘Yeah, he can kick my ass.’ He’s not your everyday guy walking down the street.”
Joseph went on to say that he hopes to see Bobby Lashley as WWE Champion, defending the title at WWE WrestleMania 37 against Brock Lesnar.
“That’s the one guy that’s the marquee, that’s the name,” Joseph said. “That’s something that’s been teased for years, it has so much potential, it draws. That’s a case again if you’re looking across at 2 guys that you know physically would beat your ass if you were out in a bar and did something. It’s not going to be a masterpiece, it’s not going to be 30 minutes, it’s going to be two pitbull’s in the ring, human demolition derby, it’s going to keep you glued on your television.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Lashley will change for the WWE Championship tomorrow night on WWE Raw when he goes one on one with The Miz for the title.
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #8)
Ric Flair Discusses An Idea He Had For His Partnership With Lacey Evans
Corey Graves Hopes To See Bobby Lashley As WWE Champion
Ric Flair Gives His Thoughts On Big Show Joining AEW
RVD Discusses Who Should Induct Him Into The Hall Of Fame
WWE Elimination Chamber Results – Who Left The Chamber Victorious?, MITB Cash-In, More!
WWE Raw Results: Bobby Lashley vs Braun Strowman, The Miz’s Reign Begins
WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Results: Dusty Cup Finals, Three Titles On The Line!
Bo Dallas Reportedly Living On A Farm With Liv Morgan, Starting A Real Estate Company
Carlito Discusses When He Became Frustrated During His Original WWE Run
WATCH: AEW 2.Show Video Game Reveal Hosted By Kenny Omega & Brandon Cutler
2/23 AEW DARK: Eddie Kingston vs JD Drake, Brian Cage vs John Skyler, Dark Order & More
AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Results (2/22): Japan Semifinals, Conti vs Rose
Lashley, Baszler, Riott Squad & More On Elimination Chamber Edition of WWE’s The Bump
WWE’s The Bump: Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, Dusty Cup Winners & ‘Young Rock’ Star Bradley Constant
Trending
-
Results2 days ago
WWE Smackdown Results: Daniel Bryan vs Jey Uso, Bianca Banks Makes Her Decision
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
RetroMania Wrestling Is Now Available On Steam & We’ve Played It; Day One First Impressions
-
WWE2 days ago
Royal Rumble Winner Bianca Belair Chooses Her WrestleMania 37 Opponent
-
NJPW2 days ago
NJPW The New Beginning USA Results: Jon Moxley vs KENTA, Ren Narita Taps Out Chris Dickinson
-
WWE1 day ago
Steel Cage Match With Fastlane Implications Announced For 3/5 SmackDown
-
WWE6 hours ago
Big Cass Returns To To Wrestling For The First Time Since 2019
-
AEW1 day ago
Matt Hardy vs Dark Order Ten-Man Tag Team Match Announced, Updated AEW Dynamite Card
-
WWE1 day ago
WWE Announces Drew McIntyre’s Return To Monday Night Raw