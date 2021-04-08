RVD Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him At The WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony

RVD was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame this week, and he has revealed what Vince McMahon said to him on the day.

The new WWE Hall Of Famer spoke with Bill Broderick of Battle Creek Enquirer, where he revealed some kind words that the WWE Chairman gave to him on the day.

“Being inducted into the Hall of Fame probably means more than being a world champion because there are probably a lot of world champions that will never be in the hall of fame,” Van Dam said. “To have Vince McMahon stand up during the induction ceremony and tell me that I changed the style of the business was probably the highest compliment I could imagine.”

RVD spoke about getting the call to be inducted, admitting that it was a surprise to him and is something that is an honor for him.