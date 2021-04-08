Wrestling News
RVD Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him At The WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony
RVD was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame this week, and he has revealed what Vince McMahon said to him on the day.
The new WWE Hall Of Famer spoke with Bill Broderick of Battle Creek Enquirer, where he revealed some kind words that the WWE Chairman gave to him on the day.
“Being inducted into the Hall of Fame probably means more than being a world champion because there are probably a lot of world champions that will never be in the hall of fame,” Van Dam said. “To have Vince McMahon stand up during the induction ceremony and tell me that I changed the style of the business was probably the highest compliment I could imagine.”
RVD spoke about getting the call to be inducted, admitting that it was a surprise to him and is something that is an honor for him.
“I was delighted when I heard. It was a surprise call. To me, it means a lot,” he said. “I am going down in history with the legends that inspired me when I was growing up in Battle Creek, dreaming of being a professional wrestler. Now generations to come will look at me in a similar way. That’s quite an honor.”
Wrestling News
Photos: WWE WrestleMania 37 Set Construction Underway
With WWE WrestleMania 37 now right around the corner, WWE is working hard on the set, and some photos have been shared online.
WWE always puts together some fantastic sets and stages when it comes to WrestleMania events and it seems that is going to be the case this year.
As the photos show, WWE has built a giant ship inside Raymond James Stadium for the upcoming two-night event this weekend.
.@WFLA Here comes the “Bionic Elbow” #dustyrhodes #WrestleMania #WrestleManiaWeek #tampa #WednesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/ZbfLo2pJXn
— Eagle 8 WFLA (@8_plamison) April 7, 2021
Wrestling News
Hulk Hogan Reveals He Was Supposed To Host WWE WrestleMania Last Year
Hulk Hogan is set to be at WWE WrestleMania 37, but he revealed that he was originally supposed to host the show last year.
The Immortal One will be co-hosting the two-night event this year alongside Titus O’Neil, but he admitted that was supposed to be in that spot last year. Hogan spoke with WWE’s After The Bell about the show having fans, which he claimed is a huge statement, stating that he thinks it is going to be off the charts this weekend.
“This is a huge statement,” Hogan said. “WWE once again raises the bar for how things should be played out from this point on. I was devastated last year. I talked to the hierarchy in WWE and they asked me to host WrestleMania last year, but everything went awry. Gronk did a great job but as I watched it there was a whole in my heart, there was no crowd, it was so different.
“I prayed it would never happen again and all of a sudden to be back out there in front of this crowd? That was my thing, to listen to the crowd, to feed off the crowd. That crowd just makes Hulk Hogan go crazy, the WWE superstars raise the bar on their performance once they get in that ring in front of that crowd. This is going to be off the charts this WrestleMania.”
Speaking of being involved at WWE WrestleMania, Hogan discussed how much it means to him to be back in Tampa, which he says tops off his career.
“It doesn’t seem real, Corey,” Hogan said. “I started here in Tampa, huge wrestling fan. To comeback to Tampa where this all started, WrestleMania 37. I started in 1977 and to come back here in my hometown with Titus with me, hopefully the new Mayor of Florida, we’re coming in wide open, guns blazing to show everybody the SuperBowl was cool, but WrestleMania is the greatest show in the world.
“For me in my hometown, this tops my career off like I never thought it would be topped off.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Wrestling News
Damian Priest Believes Bad Bunny Will Surprise People At WWE WrestleMania 37
Damian Priest will be making his WWE WrestleMania debut this weekend, and he believes his partner will surprise fans.
Priest will be teaming up with Bad Bunny to take on The Miz and John Morrison on night one of WWE WrestleMania 37, and he thinks the musician will surprise fans.
The former WWE NXT North American Champion recently spoke with Daisy Ruth of WFLA and Priest spoke about how Bad Bunny has been committed to training.
“Every week, multiple days a week, we’re in the ring together,” said Priest. “I’ll tell you what, come WrestleMania, he’s going to surprise some people, he’s taking it seriously. The one thing he’s been adamant about is making sure he got everybody’s respect, he earned everybody’s respect.”
Priest also spoke about an interaction he had with someone where they thanked him for representing the Hispanic community.
“The other day I was pumping gas and somebody came up to me. It’s not uncommon to have fans coming up to you, but what he said was different, which was ‘thank you,’” recalled Priest. “He thanked me for showing light on our community, our Hispanic community.”
“He [the fan] was like, ‘thanks, you do a lot of us proud. It’s cool that you guys are speaking Spanish on TV and wearing the flag and just making the world know of our culture, putting more eyes on us.’ I thought that was cool. By that same token, I look forward to, especially at WrestleMania, is to have those eyes stay with us.”
RVD Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him At The WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony
Photos: WWE WrestleMania 37 Set Construction Underway
Hulk Hogan Reveals He Was Supposed To Host WWE WrestleMania Last Year
Damian Priest Believes Bad Bunny Will Surprise People At WWE WrestleMania 37
Bayley Reveals She Pitched Ideas For WWE WrestleMania 37
15 Names You May Not Have Realized Are Actually Former TNA/Impact Wrestling Champions
WWE Raw Results (4/5): WrestleMania Go-Home Show, Lashley & McIntyre In Action
WWE SmackDown Results (3/26): Several WWE WrestleMania 37 Announcements, Rollins vs. Nakamura, More!
Nick Aldis Discusses First Working With Kamille & Thunder Rosa Working For AEW
ROH 19th Anniversary PPV Results: Every Title On The Line, EC3 vs Jay Briscoe, New Champions Crowned!
Two AEW Stars Get A Shoutout In Chris Jericho ‘Broken Skull Sessions’ Bonus Clip
WWE Hall Of Fame Videos: Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Rob Van Dam, Kane Summons Fire One More Time
WWE Hall Of Fame Videos: Twin Magic, JBL Apologizes To Nobody, British Bulldog Honored, nWo 4 Life
4/6 AEW Dark Quick Results & Video: Bear Country vs TH2, Sea Stars, JD Drake & More
4/5 AEW Dark: Elevation Results & Video: Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky Team Up, Matt Hardy, Hangman Page & More
Trending
-
Results16 hours ago
NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One Results: New Champions Crowned!
-
AEW16 hours ago
4/7 AEW Dynamite Results: Moxley & The Young Bucks Battle Bullet Club, Mike Tyson Returns!
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE Hall Of Fame 2020 Report: Bella Twins, William Shatner, JBL, The nWo, Jushin Thunder Liger & More
-
WWE1 day ago
Becky Lynch Returning “In The Not Too Distant Future” Says WWE President, Ronda Rousey Update
-
AEW1 day ago
Two AEW Stars Get A Shoutout In Chris Jericho ‘Broken Skull Sessions’ Bonus Clip
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE Announces 2021 Warrior Award Recipient, Updated Hall Of Fame Lineup For Tonight
-
AEW2 days ago
All Elite Wrestling Announces Mike Tyson’s Return To AEW Dynamite
-
Impact1 day ago
Reno Scum Announces Departure From IMPACT Wrestling