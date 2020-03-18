ProWrestling.com

Ryback & Danhausen Comment On AEW’s “Exalted One”

As Evil Uno of The Dark Order continues to say who ISN’T “The Exalted One,” some of the wrestlers that he’s mentioned have had chimed in. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback said that “You couldn’t pay me enough to be [The Exalted One]. Good Luck.”

Also independent wrestling trickster god Danhausen offered his own theory as to who the mysterious leader could be. Danhausen’s guess? Sasha Banks.

AEW’s Exalted One will be revealed on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

