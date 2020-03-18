Ryback & Danhausen Comment On AEW’s “Exalted One”

As Evil Uno of The Dark Order continues to say who ISN’T “The Exalted One,” some of the wrestlers that he’s mentioned have had chimed in. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback said that “You couldn’t pay me enough to be [The Exalted One]. Good Luck.”

You couldn’t pay me enough to be. Good luck

You couldn’t pay me enough to be. Good luck https://t.co/IiC3L1ey0U — The Big Guy (@Ryback22) March 18, 2020

Also independent wrestling trickster god Danhausen offered his own theory as to who the mysterious leader could be. Danhausen’s guess? Sasha Banks.

See, Danhausen told you it’s not Danhausen. Danhausen already told you it’s @SashaBanksWWE.

See, Danhausen told you it’s not Danhausen. Danhausen already told you it’s @SashaBanksWWE. https://t.co/ehz48UlwHm — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) March 17, 2020

AEW’s Exalted One will be revealed on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.