Ryback Discusses Rusev Potentially Signing With AEW, If They Can Surpass WWE’s Ratings

Former WWE Superstar, Ryback, recently spoke on his Conversation with the Big Guy about Rusev potentially signing with AEW in the future, and if the company can surpass WWE’s ratings.

With Rusev being released by WWE earlier this year, a lot of rumors have linked the former United States Champion with AEW. Ryback discussed the possibility of Rusev joining the company and why he thinks it would be a great idea.

“I can only imagine a guy like Rusev would have to be top priority on getting him into that system,” Ryback said. “I know Chris had mentioned that a Roman Reigns could thrive over there, which Roman would. Roman’s top notch and is a great worker. Rusev is [as well]. He’s got a character and a built-in brand. I think he’d give them a little boost specifically in the ratings.” Ryback continued, “I think Chris talked about WCW and bringing in past guys, and I do think you have to be careful about that. But, I also think that era was different with how guys made money, guys not being hungry and guys getting older when coming in. I think looking at from a business point of view, you have to look at it from a case-by-case basis. You have to look at a brand and look at his following, and you go, ‘Can we benefit from this guy? Can he benefit from us? Is this a good pairing?’ It’s an individual performer thing. I don’t think it’s good to group anybody as a whole.”

Ryback admitted he loves what AEW is doing so far, and he thinks bringing a talent like Rusev into the company could potentially be a big difference-maker.