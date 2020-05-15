Ryno Wrestling Review Bonus Show #5: TNA Lockdown 2010

It’s a special watch-along bonus edition of the Ryno Wrestling Review! Dan is joined by Jason Calascibetta to provide the commentary track for one of TNA’s better PPVs of all time, Lockdown 2010! Fire up the Impact Plus app (free for 30-days, to new subscribers), and watch along with the RWR team!

Dan and Jason both attended this event live, before even having met one another. Listen as the boys discuss the company’s storylines (in and out of the ring), and break down a very fun event, from a decade ago. Listen here:

