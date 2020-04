Dan is joined by Josh Shernoff (the host of FITE TV’s ‘So Says Shernoff’ and ‘On The Ropes with Josh Shernoff’, and co-host of the new ‘Mind of the Meanie’ podcast) to clear out the Ryno Wrestling Review mailbag.

Dan and Josh discuss the recent slew of WWE releases, WWE’s upcoming Money in the Bank PPV, and so much more. Listen here:

