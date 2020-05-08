Ryno Wrestling Review Episode 114: UFC Legend Daniel Cormier Joins The Show! Plus, A MITB Preview

In Segment 1, Dan is joined by former UFC heavyweight and light-heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier! DC discusses his upcoming final MMA fight, his pro wrestling fandom, his opinions on the current product, and much more! You can request a personalized video from DC, using Taki. 100% of the proceeds benefit Wrestling Prep.

In Segment 2, Dan is joined by Wil Lewis and Jason Calascibetta to preview this Sunday’s Money in the Bank PPV, and talk some news and notes in the world of pro wrestling. Listen here:

