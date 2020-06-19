Ryno Wrestling Review Episode 117: Orton/Edge, Comedy Wrestling, WWE/COVID, Impact Promises, Heyman Demoted, & Your Emails!

Dan is joined by Wil Lewis and Jason Calascibetta to discuss the Greatest Wrestling Match of All Time, the Street Profits/Viking Raiders skit at Backlash, WWE’s handling of COVID-19 testing, Impact promising big debuts/returns for Slammiversary, and Paul Heyman being demoted from his RAW creative post. In segment 2, it’s all about YOUR emails! Listen here:

