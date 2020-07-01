ProWrestling.com

Ryno Wrestling Review Episode 118: #SpeakingOut, Fyter Vs. Bash, Prichard’s RAW, Impact Roster In Flux, & Your Emails!

0
By onExclusive Interviews, Podcast, Ryno Review, Wrestling News, WWE

Dan is joined by Jason Calascibetta to cover all the news and notes in the world of pro wrestling.  In Segment 1, the boys discuss the #SpeakingOut movement, Fyter Fest going head-to-head with The Great American Bash, the influence of Bruce Prichard on RAW, the perpetually-rotating Impact roster, and much more!

In Segment 2, it’s all about YOUR emails!  Listen here:

Play Episode 118

As always, feel free to subscribe/listen on your favorite podcast platform.  Want to be a part of the show?  Email us at [email protected]!