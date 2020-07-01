Ryno Wrestling Review Episode 118: #SpeakingOut, Fyter Vs. Bash, Prichard’s RAW, Impact Roster In Flux, & Your Emails!

Dan is joined by Jason Calascibetta to cover all the news and notes in the world of pro wrestling. In Segment 1, the boys discuss the #SpeakingOut movement, Fyter Fest going head-to-head with The Great American Bash, the influence of Bruce Prichard on RAW, the perpetually-rotating Impact roster, and much more!

In Segment 2, it’s all about YOUR emails! Listen here:

Play Episode 118

As always, feel free to subscribe/listen on your favorite podcast platform. Want to be a part of the show? Email us at [email protected]!