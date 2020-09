Dan flies solo on the latest edition of the Ryno Wrestling Review. In this episode, he talks the coordinated tanking of the WWE stock and the TV ratings, the terrible booking of the Retribution storyline, and how he recently got blocked by Dave Meltzer. Listen here:

Play Episode 124

As always, feel free to subscribe to the Ryno Wrestling Review, on your favorite podcast platform.

Want to be a part of the show? Email us at [email protected]!