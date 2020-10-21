Ryno Wrestling Review Episode 125: PWI 500 Special w/PWI EIC Kevin McElvaney & Mr. 500, Dan The Dad!

Dan is back, with a special ‘PWI 500’ edition of the Ryno Wrestling Review. In Segment 1, Dan is joined by Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Editor-In-Chief, Kevin McElvaney, to discuss this year’s ‘500,’ and give you a peek behind-the-curtain on the insane task of creating the annual list.

In Segment 2, two Dans team up, as Dan Ryno is joined by Dan The Dad, who cracked the list at 500 this year! Listen here:

