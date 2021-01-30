Connect with us

Exclusive Interviews

Ryno Wrestling Review Episode 130: Consequences of the WWE Network/Peacock Deal

Published

2 hours ago

on

Dan is back, for the latest edition of the Ryno Wrestling Review, to break down the good and bad of the $1 billion WWE Network/Peacock deal.  Listen here:

Play Episode 130


As always, feel free to subscribe to the Ryno Wrestling Review on your favorite podcast platform.

Want to be a part of the show?  Email us at [email protected]!

Ryno Wrestling Review Episode 129: The 5th Annual ‘Golden Horn’ Awards!

Published

2 weeks ago

on

Jan 14, 2021

By

Dan returns to recap the best (and worst) of 2020, in the world of pro wrestling, as voted on by you!  It’s the 5th annual Ryno Wrestling Review ‘Golden Horn’ Awards!  Listen here:

Play Episode 129


As always, feel free to subscribe on your favorite podcast platform!

Exclusive Interviews

Ryno Wrestling Review Episode Episode 128: Emptying The RWR Mailbag, With Guest Host dougEwrestling!

Published

2 months ago

on

Dec 15, 2020

By

Dan is joined by fellow ProWrestling.Com contributor, dougEwrestling, to answer all of your pressing questions, as they empty the RWR mailbag!  Topics include Keith Lee being sent back to the PC, the state of Impact Wrestling, dream AEW matches, and much more!  Listen here:

Play Episode 128


As always, feel free to subscribe to the Ryno Wrestling Review on your favorite podcast platform.  Want to be a part of the show?  Email us a [email protected]!

Check out @dougEwrestling every Friday, on the STF Underground podcast.  Available on ProWrestling.Com, or your favorite podcast platform!

Exclusive Interviews

Ryno Wrestling Review Episode 127: Zelina Vega Fired, Unionization in Wrestling, Booking of Survivor Series

Published

2 months ago

on

Nov 25, 2020

By

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!  On this edition of the Ryno Wrestling Review, Dan discusses the WWE’s firing of Zelina Vega, and how it relates to the future of unionization in pro wrestling.  After that, he breaks down the booking of this past Sunday’s Survivor Series card.  Listen here:

Play Episode 127


As always, feel free to subscribe to the Ryno Wrestling Review on your favorite podcast platform.  Want to be a part of the show, email us at [email protected]!

