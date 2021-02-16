Connect with us

Ryno Wrestling Review Episode 131: Retrosoft Studios’ Mike Hermann Discusses The Release Of RetroMania Wrestling!

Published

3 hours ago

on

Dan is joined by Mike Hermann, owner of Retrosoft Studios, to discuss the February 26th release of RetroMania Wrestling on Nintendo Switch, Playstation, Xbox, and PC!  Listen here:

Play Episode 131


For more information on RetroMania Wrestling, or to pre-order the game, visit RetroManiaWrestling.Com.

Want to be a part of the show?  Email us at [email protected]!

Ryno Wrestling Review Episode 130: Consequences of the WWE Network/Peacock Deal

Published

2 weeks ago

on

Jan 30, 2021

By

Dan is back, for the latest edition of the Ryno Wrestling Review, to break down the good and bad of the $1 billion WWE Network/Peacock deal.  Listen here:

Play Episode 130


As always, feel free to subscribe to the Ryno Wrestling Review on your favorite podcast platform.

Want to be a part of the show?  Email us at [email protected]!

Ryno Wrestling Review Episode 129: The 5th Annual ‘Golden Horn’ Awards!

Published

1 month ago

on

Jan 14, 2021

By

Dan returns to recap the best (and worst) of 2020, in the world of pro wrestling, as voted on by you!  It’s the 5th annual Ryno Wrestling Review ‘Golden Horn’ Awards!  Listen here:

Play Episode 129


As always, feel free to subscribe on your favorite podcast platform!

Ryno Wrestling Review Episode Episode 128: Emptying The RWR Mailbag, With Guest Host dougEwrestling!

Published

2 months ago

on

Dec 15, 2020

By

Dan is joined by fellow ProWrestling.Com contributor, dougEwrestling, to answer all of your pressing questions, as they empty the RWR mailbag!  Topics include Keith Lee being sent back to the PC, the state of Impact Wrestling, dream AEW matches, and much more!  Listen here:

Play Episode 128


As always, feel free to subscribe to the Ryno Wrestling Review on your favorite podcast platform.  Want to be a part of the show?  Email us a [email protected]!

Check out @dougEwrestling every Friday, on the STF Underground podcast.  Available on ProWrestling.Com, or your favorite podcast platform!

