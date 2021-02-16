Exclusive Interviews
Ryno Wrestling Review Episode 131: Retrosoft Studios’ Mike Hermann Discusses The Release Of RetroMania Wrestling!
Dan is joined by Mike Hermann, owner of Retrosoft Studios, to discuss the February 26th release of RetroMania Wrestling on Nintendo Switch, Playstation, Xbox, and PC! Listen here:
For more information on RetroMania Wrestling, or to pre-order the game, visit RetroManiaWrestling.Com.
Want to be a part of the show? Email us at
Exclusive Interviews
Ryno Wrestling Review Episode 130: Consequences of the WWE Network/Peacock Deal
Dan is back, for the latest edition of the Ryno Wrestling Review, to break down the good and bad of the $1 billion WWE Network/Peacock deal. Listen here:
As always, feel free to subscribe to the Ryno Wrestling Review on your favorite podcast platform.
Want to be a part of the show? Email us at
Exclusive Interviews
Ryno Wrestling Review Episode 129: The 5th Annual ‘Golden Horn’ Awards!
Dan returns to recap the best (and worst) of 2020, in the world of pro wrestling, as voted on by you! It’s the 5th annual Ryno Wrestling Review ‘Golden Horn’ Awards! Listen here:
As always, feel free to subscribe on your favorite podcast platform!
Exclusive Interviews
Ryno Wrestling Review Episode Episode 128: Emptying The RWR Mailbag, With Guest Host dougEwrestling!
Dan is joined by fellow ProWrestling.Com contributor, dougEwrestling, to answer all of your pressing questions, as they empty the RWR mailbag! Topics include Keith Lee being sent back to the PC, the state of Impact Wrestling, dream AEW matches, and much more! Listen here:
As always, feel free to subscribe to the Ryno Wrestling Review on your favorite podcast platform. Want to be a part of the show? Email us a
Check out @dougEwrestling every Friday, on the STF Underground podcast. Available on ProWrestling.Com, or your favorite podcast platform!
