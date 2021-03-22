Podcast
Ryno Wrestling Review Episode 132: History of Women’s Wrestling-Part 1
Happy Women’s History Month! To celebrate, Dan is taking a walk through the history of women’s wrestling with a multi-episode feature. In Part 1, it’s a look at Mildred Burke, Mae Young, and the Fabulous Moolah! Listen here:
As always, feel free to subscribe to the show on your favorite podcast platform. Want to be a part of the show? Email us at [email protected]!
AEW
STF Underground Episode 97 – Breaking Down Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, Is Finn Balor’s Character Holding Back Karrion Kross?
Welcome to another episode of STF Underground!
In this episode we discuss:
- Jordan Devlin’s Return
- If Finn Balor’s current character is holding back Karrion Kross
- How the women’s division has changed after Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa
- The Pinnacle
- Why Cody vs. Pentagon Failed
- & MUCH MORE!
FOLLOW US:
FACEBOOK: STF Underground Podcast
Twitter/IG: @STFUnderground
AEW
STF Underground Episode 96 – AEW’s Explosive Explanation, Which Wednesday Night Show Ended Better?
Welcome once again to another episode of STF Underground!
In this episode we talk Revolution fall out, especially the big explosion that WASN’T. PLUS:
- Did AEW Give A Good Enough Explanation?
- Was Christian’s Signing Overhyped?
- AEW’s NBA Problems
- MJF’s New Super Faction
- Was the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles A Good Idea?
- The Incredible Match Between Adam Cole & Finn Balor
- IMPACT’s Upcoming Shows
- & MUCH MORE!!
FOLLOW US:
Facebook: STF Underground Podcast
Twitter/IG: @STFUnderground
AEW
STF Underground Episode 95 – AEW Revolution Predictions, Talking AAW Alive With Promoter Mike Petkovich
Welcome back to another episode of STF Underground!
In this episode we talk about:
- AEW Revolution Predictions
- Shaq’s Match On Dynamite
- Who Beats Finn Balor For the NXT Championship?
- What do we want to see from the Barbed Wire Exploding Death Match?
- PLUS An Exclusive Interview About AAW Pro’s Alive Event with AAW Promoter Mike Petkovich (Visit @AAWPro on Twitter for more information).
Follow Us:
Facebook: STF Underground Podcast
Twitter/IG: @STFUnderground
Andrade Thanks Triple H, Paul Heyman, & William Regal Following WWE Release
Ben Askren Reveals He An Open Door With WWE
Apollo Crews Discusses His Family’s Reaction To His New Gimmick
Seth Rollins Believes WWE Fastlane Proves WWE Has The Best Wrestling In The World
Ryno Wrestling Review Episode 132: History of Women’s Wrestling-Part 1
WWE Raw Results (3/8): WWE Championship Mach, Sheamus & McIntyre Brawl, More
WWE Raw Results (3/15): Title Change Takes Place, Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus, Asuka Returns!
WWE Fastlane Results: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan, Who Is Going To WrestleMania?
SPOILER: News On William Regal’s “Landscape Changing” NXT Announcement
AEW Dynamite Results (3/10): The Inner Circle Gets Swerved, Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky, Christian Cage Makes His Mark
WATCH: Backstage Reaction To Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker’s “Lights Out” Match
WWE’s The Bump: Alundra Blayze, Kevin Owens, Trent Seven, Savio Vega & More
3/16 AEW DARK Video: Luchasaurus vs Cezar Bononi, SCU, Bear Country, Varsity Blonds & More
3/15 AEW Dark: Elevation Results & Video: Riho vs Maki Itoh Headline Debut Episode
WATCH: Samoa Joe Interviews Rhea Ripley On ‘WWE Grit & Glory’
Trending
-
Results18 hours ago
WWE Fastlane Results: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan, Who Is Going To WrestleMania?
-
WWE11 hours ago
Andrade Released From WWE
-
NJPW1 day ago
Will Ospreay Wins 2021 New Japan Cup & Drops Girlfriend Bea Priestley With An Oscutter
-
WWE13 hours ago
The Fiend Returns Looking Extra Crispy, Alexa Bliss Pins Randy Orton At WWE Fastlane
-
WWE16 hours ago
Shane McMahon Match Pulled From Tonight’s WWE Fastlane PPV?
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
Rob Van Dam Discusses If He Would Return To WWE
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
Eric Bischoff Discusses Who Could Induct Him Into The WWE Hall Of Fame
-
NWA19 hours ago
NWA Back For The Attack Results: Nick Aldis Defends The ‘Ten Pounds Of Gold’, Thunder Rosa In Action!