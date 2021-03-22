Connect with us

Ryno Wrestling Review Episode 132: History of Women’s Wrestling-Part 1

Happy Women’s History Month!  To celebrate, Dan is taking a walk through the history of women’s wrestling with a multi-episode feature.  In Part 1, it’s a look at Mildred Burke, Mae Young, and the Fabulous Moolah!  Listen here:

Play Episode 132


As always, feel free to subscribe to the show on your favorite podcast platform.  Want to be a part of the show?  Email us at [email protected]!

AEW

STF Underground Episode 97 – Breaking Down Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, Is Finn Balor’s Character Holding Back Karrion Kross?

Welcome to another episode of STF Underground!

In this episode we discuss:


  • Jordan Devlin’s Return
  • If Finn Balor’s current character is holding back Karrion Kross
  • How the women’s division has changed after Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa
  • The Pinnacle
  • Why Cody vs. Pentagon Failed
  • & MUCH MORE!

AEW

STF Underground Episode 96 – AEW’s Explosive Explanation, Which Wednesday Night Show Ended Better?

Welcome once again to another episode of STF Underground!

In this episode we talk Revolution fall out, especially the big explosion that WASN’T. PLUS:


  • Did AEW Give A Good Enough Explanation?
  • Was Christian’s Signing Overhyped?
  • AEW’s NBA Problems
  • MJF’s New Super Faction
  • Was the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles A Good Idea?
  • The Incredible Match Between Adam Cole & Finn Balor
  • IMPACT’s Upcoming Shows
  • & MUCH MORE!!

AEW

STF Underground Episode 95 – AEW Revolution Predictions, Talking AAW Alive With Promoter Mike Petkovich

Welcome back to another episode of STF Underground!

In this episode we talk about:


  • AEW Revolution Predictions
  • Shaq’s Match On Dynamite
  • Who Beats Finn Balor For the NXT Championship?
  • What do we want to see from the Barbed Wire Exploding Death Match?
  • PLUS An Exclusive Interview About AAW Pro’s Alive Event with AAW Promoter Mike Petkovich (Visit @AAWPro on Twitter for more information).

 

