Connect with us

Exclusive Interviews

Ryno Wrestling Review Episode Episode 128: Emptying The RWR Mailbag, With Guest Host dougEwrestling!

Published

3 hours ago

on

Dan is joined by fellow ProWrestling.Com contributor, dougEwrestling, to answer all of your pressing questions, as they empty the RWR mailbag!  Topics include Keith Lee being sent back to the PC, the state of Impact Wrestling, dream AEW matches, and much more!  Listen here:

Play Episode 128


As always, feel free to subscribe to the Ryno Wrestling Review on your favorite podcast platform.  Want to be a part of the show?  Email us a [email protected]!

Check out @dougEwrestling every Friday, on the STF Underground podcast.  Available on ProWrestling.Com, or your favorite podcast platform!

Related Topics:

Exclusive Interviews

Ryno Wrestling Review Episode 127: Zelina Vega Fired, Unionization in Wrestling, Booking of Survivor Series

Published

3 weeks ago

on

Nov 25, 2020

By

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!  On this edition of the Ryno Wrestling Review, Dan discusses the WWE’s firing of Zelina Vega, and how it relates to the future of unionization in pro wrestling.  After that, he breaks down the booking of this past Sunday’s Survivor Series card.  Listen here:

Play Episode 127


As always, feel free to subscribe to the Ryno Wrestling Review on your favorite podcast platform.  Want to be a part of the show, email us at [email protected]!

Continue Reading

AEW

STF Underground Episode 85 – AEW Full Gear Predictions, EXCLUSIVE Interview With AAW’s Mike Petkovich for AAW Alive!

Published

1 month ago

on

Nov 6, 2020

By

STF Underground

Welcome to STF Underground Episode 85!

In this episode, we discuss:


  • AEW Dynamite Go Home Show
  • AEW Full Gear Predictions
  • Did AEW Build the Full Gear matches properly?
  • Is AEW Full Gear TOO Stacked?
  • PLUS, And Exclusive Interview with Mike Petkovich Chicago’s AAW Pro about AAW Alive

 

FOLLOW US:

Facebook: STF Underground Podcast
Twitter/IG: @STFUnderground

Continue Reading

Exclusive Interviews

Ryno Wrestling Review Episode 126: Clearing Out The RWR Mailbag!

Published

1 month ago

on

Nov 4, 2020

By

Dan flies solo, and spends the entire episode answering YOUR emails.  Topics include Miro’s AEW run, JR’s snarky commentary, best match Dan’s ever seen live, was Hell in a Cell a hit?, ROH Pure Title tournament, and much more!  Listen here:

Play Episode 126


As always, feel free to subscribe on your favorite podcast platform.  Want to be a part of the show?  Email us at [email protected]!

Continue Reading

Trending