Ryno Wrestling Review Episode Episode 128: Emptying The RWR Mailbag, With Guest Host dougEwrestling!
Dan is joined by fellow ProWrestling.Com contributor, dougEwrestling, to answer all of your pressing questions, as they empty the RWR mailbag! Topics include Keith Lee being sent back to the PC, the state of Impact Wrestling, dream AEW matches, and much more! Listen here:
As always, feel free to subscribe to the Ryno Wrestling Review on your favorite podcast platform.
Check out @dougEwrestling every Friday, on the STF Underground podcast. Available on ProWrestling.Com, or your favorite podcast platform!
Ryno Wrestling Review Episode 127: Zelina Vega Fired, Unionization in Wrestling, Booking of Survivor Series
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! On this edition of the Ryno Wrestling Review, Dan discusses the WWE’s firing of Zelina Vega, and how it relates to the future of unionization in pro wrestling. After that, he breaks down the booking of this past Sunday’s Survivor Series card. Listen here:
As always, feel free to subscribe to the Ryno Wrestling Review on your favorite podcast platform.
STF Underground Episode 85 – AEW Full Gear Predictions, EXCLUSIVE Interview With AAW’s Mike Petkovich for AAW Alive!
Welcome to STF Underground Episode 85!
In this episode, we discuss:
- AEW Dynamite Go Home Show
- AEW Full Gear Predictions
- Did AEW Build the Full Gear matches properly?
- Is AEW Full Gear TOO Stacked?
- PLUS, And Exclusive Interview with Mike Petkovich Chicago’s AAW Pro about AAW Alive
Ryno Wrestling Review Episode 126: Clearing Out The RWR Mailbag!
Dan flies solo, and spends the entire episode answering YOUR emails. Topics include Miro’s AEW run, JR’s snarky commentary, best match Dan’s ever seen live, was Hell in a Cell a hit?, ROH Pure Title tournament, and much more! Listen here:
As always, feel free to subscribe on your favorite podcast platform.
