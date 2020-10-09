S.U.P. Swing Of The Axe Results & Stream: Daniel Makabe vs Lee Moriarty, AJ Gray Wins Bonestorm Title

S.U.P. Swing of the Axe Results

October 9, 2020

Indianapolis, IN

The second show of The Collective weekend at Marion County Fairgrounds. I’m going to get more detailed coverage and potentially a review of this one up later tonight after Smackdown, because it was very good.

Don’t sleep on this one even if you’ve never seen S.U.P. before, as each match got in and got out relatively quickly and everyone on the show came to stand out. AJ Gray continues to be indie wrestling’s hidden gem, and expands to 3-0 on the weekend, winning the Bonestorm Championship.

— SUP Tag Team Title Match: Violence is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) def. To Infinity & Beyond (Cheech & Colin Delaney) to retain

— AJ Gray def. Nolan Edward

— Allie Kat def. Davienne

— Daniel Makabe def. Lee Moriarty

— O’Shay Edwards def. Jake Something

— Anthony Henry def. Jaden Newman

— Brett Ison def. Erick Stevens

— A.C. Mack (c) def. 1 Called Manders to retain the Bonestorm title

— AJ Gray def. A.C. Mack (c) to become the new Bonestorm Champion!

Mack talked a ton of trash after the main event, despite using a low blow to do it, and AJ Gray came down to demand a title match. Mack kicked him in the nuts and tried to roll him up for three, but Gray kicked out and took his head off with a lariat to win.