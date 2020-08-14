Sadie Gibbs Confirms Release From All Elite Wrestling

Sadie Gibbs has confirmed her release from All Elite Wrestling, after rumors began circulating due to her profile, in addition to the profiles of Jimmy Havoc and Bea Priestley, being removed from the company’s official website.

Gibbs wrote on Twitter, “My journey it’s been one hell of a ride, I never expect it to get easier I just expect my core values and perception to evolve and for me always to find #GRACE within moving forwards. Thank you so much [Tony Khan and AEW] for giving me a chance of a lifetime.”

The English wrestler also responded to a fan stating that she “completely understands” the reason for her release from the company, adding, “I just wish I had more time to show my character.”

Gibbs is just three years into her career in wrestling, but is considered a natural and a definite future prospect by many who have worked with her. She made her AEW debut as a part of the Casino Battle Royal at All Out in 2019, and made two appearances on AEW DARK working a tag match and Fatal 4-Way.

