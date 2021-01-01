Sami Callihan Reveals He’s Re-Signed With Impact Wrestling For Two Years

Sami Callihan welcomed 2021 by announcing on Twitter that he has re-signed with Impact Wrestling for two more years for “big money.” Had he not put the pen to paper, Callihan would have been a free agent on January 1.

Today marks when I WOULD have been a FREE AGENT. I just RE-SIGNED with @IMPACTWRESTLING, 2 years for BIG money. I got other offers…but I don’t give a damn. This is MY company. I made this company. I will be champion again in 2021.#TheDRAW pic.twitter.com/Ylzr9DIf8s — ₮ⱧɆ ĐⱤ₳₩ (@TheSamiCallihan) January 1, 2021

Callihan is a former Impact World Champion after joining the promotion in late 2017. “The Draw” will face long-time rival Eddie Edwards this Tuesday on the first Impact of 2021.

January 1 also marks free agency for former Impact Tag Team Champion Ethan Page, unless he has re-signed as well.

