Sami Callihan Reveals He’s Re-Signed With Impact Wrestling For Two Years
Sami Callihan welcomed 2021 by announcing on Twitter that he has re-signed with Impact Wrestling for two more years for “big money.” Had he not put the pen to paper, Callihan would have been a free agent on January 1.
Today marks when I WOULD have been a FREE AGENT.
I just RE-SIGNED with @IMPACTWRESTLING, 2 years for BIG money.
I got other offers…but I don’t give a damn.
This is MY company.
I made this company.
I will be champion again in 2021.#TheDRAW pic.twitter.com/Ylzr9DIf8s
— ₮ⱧɆ ĐⱤ₳₩ (@TheSamiCallihan) January 1, 2021
Callihan is a former Impact World Champion after joining the promotion in late 2017. “The Draw” will face long-time rival Eddie Edwards this Tuesday on the first Impact of 2021.
January 1 also marks free agency for former Impact Tag Team Champion Ethan Page, unless he has re-signed as well.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest Impact news and results.
IMPACT Wrestling Reveals 2020 ‘Moment Of The Year’ & ‘Match Of The Year’ Winners
IMPACT Wrestling finished off the year with its second of two 2020 Year-End Awards specials on AXS TV and Twitch this Tuesday night, crowning the 2020 Moment of the Year and Match of the Year.
The first six awards were announced last week:
- Finishing Move of the Year: Magic Killer (Good Brothers)
- One to Watch in 2021: Chris Bey
- X-Division Star of the Year: Ace Austin
- Tag Team of the Year: The North
- Knockout of the Year: Deonna Purrazzo
- Wrestler of the Year: Deonna Purrazzo
And the final two awards were announced this week:
- Moment of the Year: Debuts & Returns at Slammiversary
- Match of the Year: Slammiversary 5-Way
The 2020 Moment of the Year was more like several moments taking place across one very eventful pay-per-view. I’m not exactly sure who gets the trophy on this one, but the award goes to the Motor City Machine Guns, EC3 and Eric Young returning, and The Good Brothers and Heath debuting at Slammiversary.
The 2020 Match of the Year comes from that very same pay-per-view, but is very well-deserved. The Slammiversary five-way elimination match crowned a new IMPACT World Champion while seamlessly navigating the chaotic waters of EY’s new ruthless character, Rich Swann’s injury, and Trey Miguel’s unhealthy obsession with hurting Ace Austin that ultimately cost him the world title.
Join us next Tuesday night at 8:00 PM ET as IMPACT Wrestling returns to their normal format on the road to Hard To Kill.
Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers To Appear Together On IMPACT Wrestling Next Week
IMPACT has officially announced that AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, will appear on the first episode of IMPACT Wrestling in 2021.
The promotion will be getting back to business as usual next week after two weeks of year-end holiday specials, with only two weeks remaining at that point to build towards their annual Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 16.
When we last left the former Bullet Club members, they were attacking IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns backstage – Omega’s first appearance on the show outside of his tour bus. A six-man tag team match has already been announced as the main event of Hard To Kill.
Next week’s show will also feature the second semifinal match in the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament. Jordynne Grace and the legend Jazz will take on Jessicka Havok and Nevaeh, with the winners advancing to battle Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz for the gold in the finals.
.@AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX and The Good Brothers w/ @TheDonCallis will appear on IMPACT NEXT TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/ul5ZnqTg5c
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 30, 2020
Knockouts Title Match Announced For IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill PPV, Updated Card
IMPACT Wrestling has officially announced that Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will defend her title against Taya Valkyrie at their second annual Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 16.
Purrazzo and Kimber Lee met Taya and Rosemary in the first round of the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament recently, with the later team getting the victory. The champion came back for revenge, costing Taya the win in the semifinals.
This will be the first time the two have ever faced off one-on-one, and should be a good one between arguably the MVP of IMPACT Wrestling in 2020 and the longest reigning Knockouts Champion in history.
IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill
January 16, 2020
Six-Man Tag Team Match
Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann & The Motor City Machine Guns
Knockouts Title Match
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie
X-Division Title Match
Manik (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju
Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals
Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. TBD
