Photo Credit: Impact Wrestling YouTube.com

Sami Callihan States He Will Not Wrestling Until Coronavirus Is Contained

IMPACT Wrestling star, Sami Callihan has released a statement on social media confirming he will not be wrestling until Coronavirus is contained.

While shows and events may still go ahead with limited/no audiences, Sami Callihan will not be appearing at them.

He released a series of tweets stating that until the situation gets better, he will not be going to “ANY” wrestling shows. Callihan stressed that safety is the most important aspect as he begged the world to be as safe as possible.

Callihan stressed that his family, animals, and himself are more important than fake fighting, and he hopes everyone will do the same.

