Sami Callihan vs Ken Shamrock Announced For Impact Rebellion PPV

Impact Wrestling has announced Sami Callihan vs. Ken Shamrock for their upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view.
Impact Rebellion was originally scheduled to take place on April 19 at Terminal 5 in New York. Because of the COVID-19 outbreak and new governmental recommendations limiting public gatherings, the promotion is attempting to find a new venue for the show.
Also announced for the PPV is Tessa Blanchard defending the Impact World Championship against both Michael Elgin and Eddie Edwards in a triple threat match.
BREAKING: Given the escalation of the situation between @ShamrockKen and @TheSamiCallihan which culminated in the incident on this past week's broadcast, IMPACT management has announced that Shamrock and Callihan will face each other at the Rebellion pay-per-view! pic.twitter.com/JskhV5gFP9
