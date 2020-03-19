Sami Callihan vs Ken Shamrock Announced For Impact Rebellion PPV

Impact Wrestling has announced Sami Callihan vs. Ken Shamrock for their upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view.

Impact Rebellion was originally scheduled to take place on April 19 at Terminal 5 in New York. Because of the COVID-19 outbreak and new governmental recommendations limiting public gatherings, the promotion is attempting to find a new venue for the show.

Also announced for the PPV is Tessa Blanchard defending the Impact World Championship against both Michael Elgin and Eddie Edwards in a triple threat match.