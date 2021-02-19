Sami Zayn Believes His Intercontinental Championship Run Is Some Of His Best Work

Sami Zayn reflected on his recent run as Intercontinental Champion, discussing how proud he was of the work he put in.

Sami held the title for 89 days before dropping it to the current holder, Big E, and he certainly put together an entertaining run during that time. When speaking with Fox Sports, Sami admitted he thinks it’s some of his best work in WWE.

“Oh, yeah, thrilled. I think that’s—I really think it’s some of the best work I’ve ever done. Certainly from a character perspective, and definitely as a bad guy, a heel. Cause I was a good guy forever and then all of a sudden to be doing this. I was really, really proud of the work I did from, really, maybe August of 2019 when I first started aligning with Shinsuke and I first started calling myself “The Great Liberator” and all that stuff.”

Zayn also spoke about his current appearance, with the long hair and big beard, which he said is working because it offends people, and it suits the nature of his current character.