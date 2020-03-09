Sami Zayn Claims His Intercontinental Title Win Is “One For The Good Guys”

After claiming his first main roster title at WWE Elimination Chamber, Sami Zayn spoke confidently with WWE’s YouTube channel as he celebrated.

Zayn managed to pin Braun Strowman during the handicap match at WWE Elimination Chamber, and after the win, he stated how it was for the good guys.

“In this world, it’s very hard to be a good person. This is a very difficult world; despair, famine, disease, it’s just so hard to be a good person. But every once in a while, justice is served. This isn’t about me, or us, it’s about justice in an unjust world. It’s about optimism in a world of despair, this is one for the good guys.”

Please H/T ProWrestling.com for the transcriptions if they’re used.