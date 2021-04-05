Wrestling News
Sami Zayn Discusses Logan Paul’s Involvement At WWE WrestleMania 37
Sami Zayn invited Logan Paul to be his guest of honor at WWE WrestleMania 37, and he discussed why he wants him to be there.
Zayn was a guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast where he stated that he’s interested in the reach that Logan has on YouTube in order to push his documentary.
“I’m interested in his YouTube reach for sure,” Zayn said. “These corporate pigs at WWE may not put out my documentary. I don’t know if I’ll get final cut if they do put it out!
Roman Reigns Discusses Dealing With Negativity From The WWE Universe
Roman Reigns has spoken about fan negativity following his decision to not compete at WWE WrestleMania 36 last year.
Roman opted out of working at WWE WrestleMania last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, taking time away from the ring to protect his health and his family, with Braun Strowman replacing him to face Goldberg on the night. Roman discussed to Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show that he made the decision to discuss why he was pulling out of the show, and he would always choose his family over anything else.
“We all go through the negativity and the toxic culture of social media, and I try to do my best to be bulletproof and not allow it to affect me and understand, take it for what it is,” Reigns said. “A lot of people can talk smack with their thumbs, but we live in a world now where, like back in the day, you get punched in the mouth if you run your mouth the wrong way. Still a young man but [I’m] old enough to go through a generation like that to where people running their mouths wasn’t such a strong thing. It wasn’t such a big form of entertainment. People back then, they can actually back it up. There was some facts behind what they were saying. If there’s no credibility behind the s** you talk essentially, then you’re a nobody really.
“So for me, it was one of those things where I just wanted to be clear because we’re in a very uncertain time, and it was one of those ‘fall off the edge’ moments where people just say anything they want to say, but I felt it was important that you hear from me why this was happening and what my intentions were and my reasons. When it comes to my family, I’ll never put anything before that. There’s been many times that I put my career and the opportunity to provide for them, but when it comes down to our health and our mental and emotional well-being, I will never put anything financial or material over that. It’s just not that important to me as long as we have our health, and we have the opportunity to wake up tomorrow. That’s all I care about.”
Roman said the decision split people, with some fans understanding, and others being massively negative and disrespectful towards him.
“It was just one of those things too where it was such a polarizing response because you have your fans who were saying, ‘You’re scared to do it,’ but then you also have your fans who are deep into the story or the character, and they’re like, ‘Don’t show up. Retire.’ Just being disrespectful towards my career and what I’ve done for our industry and our business, and that’s another thing that I won’t stand for. I think that’s what this whole past nine – 10 months displays. Anyone who has ever wished that negativity upon me or been one of those idiots like, ‘Man, I hope you break your leg. Blow your hip out so you can never compete or perform again.’ They just clearly don’t understand, and they’re misspoken because they didn’t understand what I bring to the table, what I bring to this business. And I think what I’ve done over the past nine months, there’s no more debate. It is very obvious what I do for this company, and this business and this industry of sports entertainment.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
WWE Announces 2020 Warrior Award Recipient
WWE announced on Monday that Global Ambassador and former Tag Team Champion Titus O’Neil is the recipient of the 2020 Warrior Award.
O’Neil will officially receive the award during the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony streaming on Peacock this Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.
This news was first announced by the Tampa Bay Times. WWE.com then issued the following:
Titus O’Neil is one of the most philanthropic Superstars in WWE history. A fixture in the Tampa Bay community and passionate about giving back to families in need, O’Neil founded The Bullard Family Foundation, an organization that provides families and children in need with special moments, programs, and resources to help build character, develop relationships, and strengthen communities around them. In addition, O’Neil is an Ambassador for WWE, helping thousands of individuals through various nonprofits and WWE partners including Susan G. Komen, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Special Olympics. His passion for community and uplifting others inspired him to write his first book, “There’s No Such Thing as a Bad Kid: How I Went from Stereotype to Prototype,” in 2019. O’Neil is a Tampa Bay native and graduated from the University of Florida where he was a standout football player for the Gators.
“Titus is a dedicated father, humanitarian and WWE Global Ambassador. His unwavering passion to help others in need is simply unmatched,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “Although he does not seek recognition, I am thrilled that his work will be spotlighted to WWE fans around the world.”
Joining Titus O’Neil in the 2020 class will be William Shatner, JBL, The Bella Twins, Jushin “Thunder” Liger, “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith, and the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman).
The Road To WrestleMania 37: Ranking The Build For Every Match
1 Introduction
The Road To WrestleMania is supposed to be the most exciting time of the year. WWE has all the fanfare heading towards the biggest show of the year, but this time something has been missing. While things are obviously different with no fans, this year should have been a huge deal building to a two-night show with the return of fans, but it hasn’t been the case.
There’s been a lackluster approach to a lot of things which has led to the excitement for some of the matches not being at the level they should be, despite the fact that, on paper, the majority of them are strong. But which matches have had stronger builds, and which have been poor?
2 Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage Match)
This match doesn’t just have the worst build when it comes to this WrestleMania, but it’s in the conversation for the worst build to any ‘Mania match ever. Nobody ever wanted this match, and the build that has featured a game of hopscotch and Braun’s school report card hasn’t increased the excitement at all.
Having Shane essentially bully Braun, claiming he’s stupid is the reason this match is happening, remember, Be A Star folks. None of it has been good, with Shane’s long rambling promos with lots of heavy breathing making this something to forget. Let’s just hope the match provides some carnage for people to enjoy.
3 Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley (WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match)
On paper, this match is a dream bout between two of the best women in the company, and it has all the potential to be a sleeper hit to steal the show if they’re given enough time. However, the build, or lack thereof, has been non-existent.
First, we had Charlotte claiming she was having a title shot, then she disappeared, then Rhea Ripley showed up and simply stated she was getting a title match, and that’s it, there is the build. While I get the idea is to build Ripley as a big star, strapping the rocket to her immediately, there has been zero effort put into creating a story here, which is a real shame for two women as talented as this.
4 Riddle vs. Sheamus (United States Championship Match)
This match basically has the same situation as the Raw Women’s Title bout, two great wrestlers who can put on a good match, but there’s no storyline. I’m glad Sheamus is getting this opportunity because he has been the best part of Raw on a weekly basis throughout the year, and he deserves the chance to shine in a high-profile ‘Mania match.
However, the build to this is just Sheamus hitting Riddle with his scooter, and we have a match. WWE then went and gave us the match for free on Raw, which diminishes the excitement for this heading into ‘Mania. Both men have deserved a big spotlight on the show, and hopefully, they get the time to deliver.
5 The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match)
Saving the in-ring debut of Omos for WrestleMania is a great idea, and the way he’s been handled as a character has been tremendous. Fans are genuinely excited about what happens with him and what he’s like in the ring, so in that respect, WWE has done a good job, and a tag team match protects him.
However, WWE has made this storyline far too comedic. The game show segment between them both was one of the worst segments in recent memory, but fans do care about this match, purely because of the talent involved.
6 Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
Chalk this up as another match fans are very excited for, but the build hasn’t been given long enough. WWE has obviously been pushing Sami’s documentary heavily, and that’s really the core of this storyline, with Kevin Owens not believing in him and his conspiracy theories.
Both men have worked hard with this one in a short space of time since it became clear that this was the direction WWE was going. They have enough history as friends and enemies for people to connect to this straight away, and the inclusion of Logan Paul certainly hasn’t hurt. Everyone knows this is going to be a great one, and that’s why people have become so attached to it.
7 Big E vs. Apollo Crews (Intercontinental Championship Nigerian Drum Fight)
This storyline has had one of the longest builds heading into WrestleMania, which has been great and has gotten people firmly invested in Apollo Crews. His heel turn was well handled and him and Big E are working well together in the ring and on the microphone.
The issue with this match is that Apollo has tried and failed so many times to defeat the Intercontinental Champion, that it’s hard to buy into him as a legitimate threat. WWE has added the stipulation of a Nigerian Drum Fight to this, which I don’t think anybody fully understands the meaning of, but hopefully it’s a cool concept that will make this one memorable.
8 Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match)
I’m not entirely sure how WWE managed to screw up the build to this match as badly as they have done. On paper, this was the easiest match to build, yet the obsession of WWE booking title contenders into the tag team division has had a negative impact on this one. WWE shoving them together as a pair didn’t add any intensity to this match, and the mess with Reginald only made matters worse.
WWE should’ve been pushing them as rivals and with the charisma both women have, they could easily have made this the most exciting match on the card. While there’s no doubt that the match will be good and both women have worked hard, this one could’ve been much better.
9 The Fiend vs. Randy Orton
Your enjoyment of the build to this match purely depends on how big a fan of WWE’s spooky work you are. I personally don’t mind it, and I think some of it has been creative, with Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss doing all of the heavy lifting for this one.
WWE made the right decision keeping The Fiend away for so long, and even though some elements of this story have been way over the top, it has built nicely to the point where a big blow-off match at WrestleMania feels like the right thing to do. While a straight-up singles match feels like it’s setting them up for a fail after everything that’s happened, there is time on Raw tonight for that to be altered, and either way, the build has been solid for this one.
10 Bad Bunny vs. The Miz
It’s quite crazy that one of the best-built matches for this show is actually Bad Bunny and The Miz competing, but that is the truth. Ever since the Royal Rumble, WWE has done well putting these two men together, without overdoing it to make people excited about seeing them compete.
Bad Bunny deserves credit for being 100% committed to everything he’s done with WWE so far, which has only helped make this an exciting addition. While it’s a shame it cannot be a tag team match, as Damian Priest deserved to wrestle here, the build has worked well and fans are excited to see the musician get his hands on Miz.
11 Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro
Cesaro finally getting a spotlighted singles match at WrestleMania has been a long time coming, but WWE has made up for the wait by giving his match with Seth Rollins plenty of time to build. It was well handled from the start, with Cesaro picking up big wins on SmackDown before Rollins returned to make him feel like a big singles star, and once Seth came back these two haven’t looked back.
Seth and all of his drip has been an entertaining watch as an annoying heel, and the way he’s sold the swing has been incredible. This is just a case of two competitive wrestlers wanting to take each other down and have a WrestleMania moment. It’s nothing complex or over the top, but it’s effective and has gotten both men over in the process, leading to what should be an amazing match.
12 Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Edge (Universal Championship)
WWE has done a very good job with building this match-up, which is likely down to how dominant Roman Reigns has been as a champion. While the build between him and Edge started fine, it was when Daniel Bryan was injected into things that this really got going.
Bryan works perfectly in the underdog role, fighting with everything he’s got for an opportunity, which has been the case here. Edge’s slow heel turn has been well handled, as his constant moaning and whining has eventually led him to snap, and it’s all building nicely heading into what will headline the second night of the show.
13 Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship Match)
There have been some speed bumps along the way here, but overall the build to the big WWE Championship match has been great. This feels like a big fight between two heavy hitters who are both desperate to be champions, and that’s exactly how it should be.
Bobby has been so dominant over the past year that he heads into the show as the ultimate World Champion that nobody wants to mess with. However, Drew McIntyre is the ass-kicker who will take anybody on, and putting them together for a huge fight is the only way to solve it. This is one that’s tough to predict and should be a physical, hard-hitting encounter that will live up to the hype.
Which match do you think has had the best build? Sound off in the comment section below or let us know on social media @prowrestlingcom or @MC_Wilkinson1
