Sami Zayn Discusses Logan Paul’s Involvement At WWE WrestleMania 37

1 Introduction The Road To WrestleMania is supposed to be the most exciting time of the year. WWE has all the fanfare heading towards the biggest show of the year, but this time something has been missing. While things are obviously different with no fans, this year should have been a huge deal building to a two-night show with the return of fans, but it hasn’t been the case. There’s been a lackluster approach to a lot of things which has led to the excitement for some of the matches not being at the level they should be, despite the fact that, on paper, the majority of them are strong. But which matches have had stronger builds, and which have been poor?



2 Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage Match) This match doesn’t just have the worst build when it comes to this WrestleMania, but it’s in the conversation for the worst build to any ‘Mania match ever. Nobody ever wanted this match, and the build that has featured a game of hopscotch and Braun’s school report card hasn’t increased the excitement at all. Having Shane essentially bully Braun, claiming he’s stupid is the reason this match is happening, remember, Be A Star folks. None of it has been good, with Shane’s long rambling promos with lots of heavy breathing making this something to forget. Let’s just hope the match provides some carnage for people to enjoy.

3 Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley (WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match) On paper, this match is a dream bout between two of the best women in the company, and it has all the potential to be a sleeper hit to steal the show if they’re given enough time. However, the build, or lack thereof, has been non-existent. First, we had Charlotte claiming she was having a title shot, then she disappeared, then Rhea Ripley showed up and simply stated she was getting a title match, and that’s it, there is the build. While I get the idea is to build Ripley as a big star, strapping the rocket to her immediately, there has been zero effort put into creating a story here, which is a real shame for two women as talented as this.

4 Riddle vs. Sheamus (United States Championship Match) This match basically has the same situation as the Raw Women’s Title bout, two great wrestlers who can put on a good match, but there’s no storyline. I’m glad Sheamus is getting this opportunity because he has been the best part of Raw on a weekly basis throughout the year, and he deserves the chance to shine in a high-profile ‘Mania match. However, the build to this is just Sheamus hitting Riddle with his scooter, and we have a match. WWE then went and gave us the match for free on Raw, which diminishes the excitement for this heading into ‘Mania. Both men have deserved a big spotlight on the show, and hopefully, they get the time to deliver.

5 The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match) Saving the in-ring debut of Omos for WrestleMania is a great idea, and the way he’s been handled as a character has been tremendous. Fans are genuinely excited about what happens with him and what he’s like in the ring, so in that respect, WWE has done a good job, and a tag team match protects him. However, WWE has made this storyline far too comedic. The game show segment between them both was one of the worst segments in recent memory, but fans do care about this match, purely because of the talent involved.

6 Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn Chalk this up as another match fans are very excited for, but the build hasn’t been given long enough. WWE has obviously been pushing Sami’s documentary heavily, and that’s really the core of this storyline, with Kevin Owens not believing in him and his conspiracy theories. Both men have worked hard with this one in a short space of time since it became clear that this was the direction WWE was going. They have enough history as friends and enemies for people to connect to this straight away, and the inclusion of Logan Paul certainly hasn’t hurt. Everyone knows this is going to be a great one, and that’s why people have become so attached to it.

7 Big E vs. Apollo Crews (Intercontinental Championship Nigerian Drum Fight) This storyline has had one of the longest builds heading into WrestleMania, which has been great and has gotten people firmly invested in Apollo Crews. His heel turn was well handled and him and Big E are working well together in the ring and on the microphone. The issue with this match is that Apollo has tried and failed so many times to defeat the Intercontinental Champion, that it’s hard to buy into him as a legitimate threat. WWE has added the stipulation of a Nigerian Drum Fight to this, which I don’t think anybody fully understands the meaning of, but hopefully it’s a cool concept that will make this one memorable.

8 Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match) I’m not entirely sure how WWE managed to screw up the build to this match as badly as they have done. On paper, this was the easiest match to build, yet the obsession of WWE booking title contenders into the tag team division has had a negative impact on this one. WWE shoving them together as a pair didn’t add any intensity to this match, and the mess with Reginald only made matters worse. WWE should’ve been pushing them as rivals and with the charisma both women have, they could easily have made this the most exciting match on the card. While there’s no doubt that the match will be good and both women have worked hard, this one could’ve been much better.

9 The Fiend vs. Randy Orton Your enjoyment of the build to this match purely depends on how big a fan of WWE’s spooky work you are. I personally don’t mind it, and I think some of it has been creative, with Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss doing all of the heavy lifting for this one. WWE made the right decision keeping The Fiend away for so long, and even though some elements of this story have been way over the top, it has built nicely to the point where a big blow-off match at WrestleMania feels like the right thing to do. While a straight-up singles match feels like it’s setting them up for a fail after everything that’s happened, there is time on Raw tonight for that to be altered, and either way, the build has been solid for this one.

10 Bad Bunny vs. The Miz It’s quite crazy that one of the best-built matches for this show is actually Bad Bunny and The Miz competing, but that is the truth. Ever since the Royal Rumble, WWE has done well putting these two men together, without overdoing it to make people excited about seeing them compete. Bad Bunny deserves credit for being 100% committed to everything he’s done with WWE so far, which has only helped make this an exciting addition. While it’s a shame it cannot be a tag team match, as Damian Priest deserved to wrestle here, the build has worked well and fans are excited to see the musician get his hands on Miz.

11 Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro Cesaro finally getting a spotlighted singles match at WrestleMania has been a long time coming, but WWE has made up for the wait by giving his match with Seth Rollins plenty of time to build. It was well handled from the start, with Cesaro picking up big wins on SmackDown before Rollins returned to make him feel like a big singles star, and once Seth came back these two haven’t looked back. Seth and all of his drip has been an entertaining watch as an annoying heel, and the way he’s sold the swing has been incredible. This is just a case of two competitive wrestlers wanting to take each other down and have a WrestleMania moment. It’s nothing complex or over the top, but it’s effective and has gotten both men over in the process, leading to what should be an amazing match.

12 Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Edge (Universal Championship) WWE has done a very good job with building this match-up, which is likely down to how dominant Roman Reigns has been as a champion. While the build between him and Edge started fine, it was when Daniel Bryan was injected into things that this really got going. Bryan works perfectly in the underdog role, fighting with everything he’s got for an opportunity, which has been the case here. Edge’s slow heel turn has been well handled, as his constant moaning and whining has eventually led him to snap, and it’s all building nicely heading into what will headline the second night of the show.