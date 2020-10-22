Sami Zayn Picks His Survivor Series Dream Team, WWE Superstars Pick Their Favorite Scary Movies

WWE Stars Discuss Favorite Scary Movies

With Halloween fast approaching – although many of us observe the entire month of October to celebrate the holidays, appropriately – WWE has put together interviews with its Superstars and various personnel talking about their favorite scary movies. Check out the video above.

Sami Zayn Picks His Survivor Series Dream Teams

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn was recently interviewed by the WWE Arabic team and gave his picks for dream Survivor Series teams.

The Intercontinental Champion based his decisions for the men’s dream team on who he was influenced by and who he would have wanted on his Survivor Series team. The Superstars included Matt and Jeff Hardy, the “Immortal” Hulk Hogan, Bret “The Hitman” Hart, and the hardcore legend himself, Mick Foley.

As for Sami’s dream team from the women’s division, he opted to go with all four members of the so-called “Four Horsewomen” – Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, “The Boss” Sasha Banks and Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley.