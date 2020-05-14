Sami Zayn Reacts To Being Stripped Of The Intercontinental Championship

WWE made the announcement yesterday that Sami Zayn is going to be stripped of the Intercontinental Championship. The company made the decision as Zayn has decided to take time away from the ring due to the current Coronavirus pandemic.

With Zayn following in Roman Reigns’ footsteps to take his health first, WWE has decided that the title needs a new champion in order to have the title featured on the show on a weekly basis as it’s unclear when Zayn will be able to return.

WWE is going to be creating a tournament t determine who will be the new champion, and Sami Zayn has responded to that news. He stated that he disagrees with the decision WWE made, and he is undefeated and is therefore still the champion.