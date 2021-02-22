Sami Zayn Recalls Mentioning AEW During WWE Raw Promo

Sami Zayn reflects on his decision to mention AEW during a live WWE Raw promo and the reaction it got backstage.

Back n May of 2019, WWE brought out an Electric Chair Q&A segment which had Sami sat in a chair while he was asked questions by fans. Sami told them they could ask him about anything, stating “even AEW,” which was something nobody was expecting.

Zayn recently spoke with Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda and recalled the decision to mention WWE’s new rival company not being met with a good reaction.

“So it wasn’t entirely, entirely off the cuff but it was off the cuff to a certain degree, and the reaction was, uh, let’s say unfavorable [Laughs] since the electric chair met its demise that very same week,” Zayn said.

Sam reflected on how AEW was getting a lot of buzz at the time, and therefore he expected to be asked about it during the segment.

“It was right on everybody’s mind,” Zayn recalled. “It was super, super fresh and I think they had just announced this TV deal. They had just announced that this wasn’t just going to be a pay-per-view. This is going to be a competitor and all this sort of stuff. And they tell me that we’re doing this segment where it’s legitimately, you know, unplanned questions and anybody could ask anything. So at the time this was the number one topic in the wrestling world. So you kind of expected to be asked about it.”

Speaking about the segment itself, Sami stated that WWE was hoping for it to feel unpredictable and risky, but Sami felt the questions didn’t create the right vibe.