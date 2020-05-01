Sami Zayn Reportedly Chose To Not Attend Recent WWE SmackDown Taping

Fans may have noticed that Intercontinental Champion, Sami Zayn has been absent from television for the past few episodes, having not appeared since WWE WrestleMania 36.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Zayn made the decision himself not to attend the most recent WWE SmackDown, even though he was originally part of the show.

There wasn’t any specified reason as to why he chose not to attend, but WWE has publicly claimed nobody would be forced to work during the coronavirus pandemic, which is a decision that Roman Reigns is currently taking.

Zayn had previously stated on April 20th that he had his wisdom teeth taken out. The company taped tonight and the May 8 episode of the show on April 25, so Zayn is unlikely to be part of either show unless he has down some taped content from his home.