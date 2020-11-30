Sami Zayn Reveals He Pitched For Liv Morgan To Be In His ‘Great Liberator’ Faction

Sami Zayn is a big fan of Liv Morgan, and he revealed on Twitter that he pitched to work with her recently.

Liv Morgan was the talk of the WWE world this weekend following the release of her WWE Network documentary, ‘Liv Forever,’ which chronicled her journey on the main roster so far.

At one point, Morgan admitted to being lost as she pitched lots of different ideas that didn’t get picked up until she returned during Bobby Lashley and Lana’s wedding.

It appears that one idea cold have seen her work with Sami Zayn. The Intercontinental Champion revealed on Twitter that he actually pushed to have Liv as part of his faction during his Great Liberator persona, where he worked with Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro.

While Liv obviously didn’t end up joining the group, Sami did praise her on social media, claiming he can’t wait to see her as Women’s Champion.