WWE has released the following video, featuring Sami Zayn appearing backstage at the WWE live event over the weekend in Monterrey, Mexico.

During the video, Zayn accuses Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon of attempting to isolate him and his brother Kevin Owens from the rest of WWE, which is why Shane sent Owens home from the WWE tour over the weekend.

Zayn furthered that Shane McMahon is trying to isolate him specifically by making him dress in his own locker room, because Zayn and Owens do not “buy into all of Shane’s Team Blue propaganda and his lies”. Zayn finished by instructing Shane to “bring it”, as him and Owens are men of integrity that do not break that easily: