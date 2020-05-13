WWE Strips Sami Zayn Of Intercontinental Title

As first announced on WWE Backstage, Sami Zayn has been stripped of the WWE Intercontinental Championship as he is currently “unable to compete and defend” the title.

Zayn successfully defended the belt against Daniel Bryan on night one of WrestleMania 36, which was taped in late March, but has not been seen since. He is not the only member of the WWE roster to be off television recently as the COVID-19 pandemic has effected international travel, and some are simply not comfortable performing under the current conditions.

There will be a tournament to crown a new Intercontinental Champion that kicks off this week on Friday Night Smackdown. The exact details and competitors involved are unknown.