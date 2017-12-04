ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

* * * * *

As noted, WWE will be taping this year’s Tribute to the Troops special tomorrow in San Diego. F4WOnline.com is reporting several Raw talents will be flying to San Diego tomorrow for the tapings, which will feature Smackdown Live talents who are in town for the Smackdown tapings. The rest of the Raw and Smackdown crews will be flying out tomorrow for this week’s WWE live events in India and Abu Dhabi.

WWE Holiday Week on USA Network

During WWE Raw tonight, a commercial aired noting WWE Holiday Week on USA Network will begin next Monday night with Raw. As we noted earlier today, the week is expected to feature programming such as WWE NXT and Tribue to the Troops.

Samir Singh Reveals Advice from HHH

WWE has released the following video, featuring Samir Singh recalling the advice Triple H gave him and his brother after their WWE tryout. Singh also hypes Triple H vs Jinder Mahal which will headline the December 9th WWE live event in New Delhi, India: