Sammy Guevara Apologizes For Inappropriate Comment Made About Sasha Banks, Banks Reacts

Audio surfaced over the weekend of an interview that All Elite Wrestling star Sammy Guevara gave several years ago, wherein he made an inappropriate and violent comment about WWE Superstar Sasha Banks.

During the interview, Guevara discussed his experience working as an extra at a WWE event, and when Banks was mentioned by the host, the wrestler said that he “wanted to just go f**king rape” her.

Guevara issued the following statement on Twitter:

“I’ve made stupid, inappropriate and extremely offensive comments in my past. In my idiotic mind, I thought I was being funny in using words and terms that represent nothing but horror and pain. I am truly sorry for my hurtful words and actions, and I will never forgive myself.” “I also want to apologize to Sasha Banks for my unacceptable comments. She’s an amazing person who didn’t deserve to be the brunt of my offensive remarks. I spoke with her earlier & she helped me learn a gigantic lesson & I thank her for that. Once again, I’m sincerely sorry.”

Sasha Banks also took to social media this afternoon to confirm the conversation she had with Guevara, and his apology. The WWE Superstar released the following note: