Sammy Guevara Discusses Returning To AEW Following Suspension

Sammy Guevara was recently on the AEW Unrestricted podcast where he spoke openly about making his return from suspension.

The Inner Circle member was originally suspended for inappropriate comments he made about Sasha Banks, and during his time in suspension, Guevara underwent sensitivity training.

Guevara made his return on July 22, and during the interview, he admitted that he wasn’t sure how people would treat him upon his return to the company.

“The first day back, I didn’t know how people were going to be with me and everybody was very positive and nice to me. I appreciate you guys because you welcomed me back.”

Guevara then spoke about the return itself, admitting that Chris Jericho had an idea for it, and he didn’t know the detailed until just hours before he was hitting the ring.

“[Chris] Jericho told me he had an idea for me coming back, I didn’t ask too many questions, I was just like, ‘Okay, cool.’ I was more working on doing the training. When I finished it, they were like, ‘Cool, we’ll send you the flight.’ I didn’t know what I was doing until probably an hour or two before the show started. Someone was like, ‘you’re going to be Serpentico.’ ‘What?’ That was my own fault for not asking questions, but I also trust Jericho, the genius that he is, whatever it’s going to be, it’s going to be great. I think it went pretty well,” he said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)