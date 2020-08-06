Sammy Guevara Leaves Matt Hardy In Pool Of His Own Blood (Video)

Sammy Guevara has no idea what he’s done.

The Inner Circle’s youngest member recently returned to All Elite Wrestling television after serving out a real-life suspension, and has picked up where he left off with wrestling legend Matt Hardy; a rivalry put on hold earlier in the summer.

Hardy took to the ring this Wednesday night on an all new episode of AEW Dynamite, shedding the eccentric personalities that fans have grown accustomed to seeing over the past few years. There was no “Broken Hardy” or “Big Money Matt” this time – just a deadly serious and clearly ticked off veteran.

Guevara did not wait long to make his presence known, attacking Hardy from behind mid-sentence. The two brawled around ringside in a wild flurry of fists, until Sammy hurled a steel chair at his rival’s head. Seconds later, he was covered in blood.

You can watch highlights from the segment above, but all signs point to Hardy being busted open the “hard way” when the chair hit him in the forehead. He bled to the point that there were literal pools on the ground, and splatter across the exploded table.

While the match has not been officially announced, it’s like the violence between Hardy and Guevara will culminate on pay-per-view on Saturday, September 5 at AEW ALL OUT.