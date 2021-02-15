AEW
Sammy Guevara Reportedly Pulled From IMPACT Tapings Over Creative Issues
According to a report by Slam Wrestling, Sammy Guevara has been pulled from IMPACT Wrestling taping over creative issues.
IMPACT and AEW have been working together for a while now, and Sammy Guevara was reportedly set to be the next wrestler to head to IMPACT. However, according to the report, that is no longer happening due to creative issues.
The report states that Chris Jericho came up with the idea of Sammy heading to the promotion after walking away from the Inner Circle, and Tony Khan agreed to that. However, Guevara reportedly voiced complains about the creative direction, and things escalated to the point of Jericho telling Sammy to return home, as he had to then contact Don Callis about the situation.
It is currently unknown what the exact issue was that Guevara had, but he was not involved in the tapings. According to the report, AEW management is concerned that this could have negatively impacted the working relationship that AEW and IMPACT has, however, Fightful.com has spoken to both sides involved and revealed it’s nothing that can’t be overcome.
While Guevara might not be heading to IMPACT, it has been confirmed that New Japan stars, Juice Robinson and David Finlay will be debuting for the company this week.
Matt Sydal Reflects On His AEW Debut & How Last Minute It Was
Matt Sydal recently appeared on AEW’s Unrestricted podcast, where he discussed making his debut with the company.
Sydal first appeared with the company at AEW’s All Out, as part of the Casino Battle Royal, but he revealed it was actually a very last-minute deal, getting the call the night before the event happened.
“That was absolutely a last minute thing. I think I got the call on Friday, and the pay-per-view was Saturday,” Sydal recalled. “It was relatively short notice, and it sounded like a great opportunity and a good way to get the ball rolling. We got our foot in the door right there. That led to some more work. I wrestled Eddie Kingston on Dynamite, Shawn Spears on that late night Dark. So I’ve had my hands full since the All Out Battle Royal.”
It then took a while for him to get officially signed with the company, but he revealed that they were working on a handshake deal until something official was put into place.
“It was a little while, but I’m old school enough to be on a handshake and a ‘hey, see you next week’ kind of thing,” Sydal admitted. “But it was really nice. I think it was literally 11/11 of 2019 when I got the paperwork, and we were able to work out a deal.”
He then went on to talk about his current goal in the company, admitting that his focus right now is on trying to become the TNT Champion.
“Absolutely, that’s not a New Year’s resolution. That’s part of what I’ve been meditating on and thinking on,” Sydal stated. “Thinking what it would feel like to be the champion, what it would feel like to have that responsibility, what it would feel like to be champion in AEW so I focus on what it would feel like, and then I’m just going to do the work and get myself there. And the only problem is guys like Cody are already doing the work extremely hard, and so it’s a new environment for me. I’m really acclimating myself, but I have no doubt in my ability to become that TNT Champion.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #6)
As ever, it’s been an exciting week in the world of professional wrestling with plenty of fantastic matches, promos, and segments all taking place across the board. It’s arguably been the strongest week in terms of content throughout with every show putting on a decent show.
Of course, there wasn’t anything that was perfect throughout the week, but every show did a great job of pushing towards the upcoming events that each company has right now. But, which was the pick of the bunch? Let’s Break It Down and find out!
6.WWE NXT UK
The NXT UK brand has the benefit and the negatives of only being a one hour show. It means that a lot has to be crammed into a short space of time, but overall this week the brand did a good of it. Meiko Satomura’s debut was excellent to see, and starting to tease her facing Kay Lee Ray is a wise move for the division.
However, between that and the main event, a lot of the show felt like filler. There were a few good video packages, with the build of Trent Seven’s character being good. However, the Supernova Sessions interview segment this week simply didn’t click, with this one falling quite flat and took up way too much time to set a match for next week.
Piper Niven’s match was fine, and continuing her feud with Jinny through Joseph Conners’ appearance could lead to something interesting. However, the main event of this show was incredible, with the tag team street fight being incredibly hard-hitting as all four men brought their best, which ended the show with a bang.
5. WWE Raw
WWE Raw kick-started in an awkward manner this week with Shane McMahon’s return. Seeing him sweating buckets to make the Elimination Chamber announcement was very strange, and hopefully is not leading to a storyline with Adam Pearce.
The work between Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans continues to be very average, with the story just not being that interesting. On the flip side, RETRIBUTION’s feud with New Day is the most interesting they’ve been, and it was certainly great to see Kofi Kingston back.
Riddle and Keith Lee had a fun match and Drew McIntyre’s main event with Randy Orton was solid, but this is a match we’ve seen far too much in recent months. Ultimately, this show will be best remembered for Nia Jax screaming “MY HOLE!” and I don’t know if that’s a good or bad thing.
4. WWE SmackDown
The blue brand also started with an Elimination Chamber announcement, but it did the job far better. Continuing the tension between Adam Pearce and Roman Reigns was perfectly done, with that story being very enjoyable to watch each week.
The show then had a real hit and miss feel about it, with some matches being entertaining and others being forgettable. Sami Zayn and King Corbin beating the Mysterio’s was enjoyable, while Bayley and Liv Morgan also had a nice match as Billie Kay continues to be a problem for the Riott Squad.
However, Seth Rollins’ return was fairly flat and felt far too similar to what he’s done before. Him feuding with Cesaro and Daniel Byran should be a lot of fun though. Speaking of, both men had a really good main event match with the Dirty Dogs, in what was certainly the bout of the night which rounded out the show nicely.
3. IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling was great once again this week, with the show continuing to be consistently fun. Kicking off with an eight-man tag was a fun way to start, and while it was as chaotic as you would expect for that many people, it was certainly enjoyable.
ODB and Kimber Lee had a decent match, but it wasn’t anything special. The segment with Cousin Jake was strong though, continuing his storyline nicely, which has been a great mid-card angle as of late. This episode also saw the surprise debut of AAA’s Black Taurus.
The main event of the show was also a lot of fun, with The Good Brothers defending their Tag Team Titles against James Storm and Chris Sabin, ending the show with a bang, which is something IMPACT does well.
2. WWE NXT
WWE NXT put together a really good show this week, which isn’t a big surprise given that it was the go-home for tonight’s Takeover event. The show kicked off in a great way with MSK facing Legado Del Fantasma in what was a very fast-paced and frantic match.
The show then maintained that level of excitement, although it was varied in content. We had the very serious and mysterious Xia Li story, and then some hilarious comedy work with The Way and William Regal, which broke the show up nicely.
The Way’s tag team match with Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon was entertaining, although a little sloppy at points. While Cameron Grimes’ return was welcomed and entertaining. Plus, the main event was a great match between Timothy Thatcher/Tommaso Ciampa and the Grizzled Young Veterans, which was really exciting to see.
1. AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite put together a great show this week, with the company having a real unpredictable buzz about it right now with the Forbidden Door being opened. The show started well with the TNT Championship match showcasing exactly what Joey Janela can do, and hopefully, he is now booked more consistently.
Lee Johson getting his big moment was great to see, although Cody currently does feel a little lost in the shuffle, with his Shaq storyline doing more damage than good. Similarly, the use of Sting is something that needs to be addressed, and changed up, as it has become rather stale. However, PAC’s match was fun, and the work with the Inner Circle was really enjoyable.
AEW has the chance to make a big babyface star out of Sammy Guevara now if booked right. The main event was an excellent one to wrap up the show as well, with the Falls Count Anywhere stipulation being used to full effect in what was a chaotic and entertaining match.
Sixth place= 1 point
Fifth place= 2 points
Fourth place= 3 points
Third place= 4 points
Second place=5 points
First place= 6 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 12
IMPACT Wrestling- 24
WWE NXT- 25
AEW Dynamite- 27
WWE NXT UK- 17
WWE SmackDown- 21
CM Punk Names The Five AEW Stars He Believes Have Potential
CM Punk recently took part in a Twitter Q&A where he revealed which five AEW Wrestlers he believes have the most potential.
As usual, Punk was asked if he would come back to wrestling, and he was asked which wrestlers in AEW he would most like to work, where he revealed which members of the roster he thinks have potential. Punk picked the following:
- Darby Allin
- Powerhouse Hobbs
- Brian Pillman Jr
- Ricky Starks
- Jungle Boy
I see five guys that have potential. Hobbs, Darbs, Pillman, Starks, Jungle Boy. And that’s not to say there are others, but those guys stick out.
— player/coach (@CMPunk) February 12, 2021
