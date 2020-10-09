Samoa Joe Claims He “Is Not Done In The Ring By No Means”

Samoa Joe has provided an update on his status as an in-ring performer during a recent interview with Taylor Wilde on Wilde On.
The former NXT and United States Champion made it perfectly clear that while he is currently enjoying being a commentator, he has certainly not finished when it comes to wrestling.
“As of right now, I’m just doing commentary on Raw and it’s been a fun challenge. It’s something new and I’m enjoying that. Obviously, I’m not done in the ring by no means. I’m just exploring things and see how I feel about things. Aside from that, doing a lot of voice acting lately and it’s fun and cool and an enjoyable thing. Some projects on the horizon, a project coming out pretty soon with Warner Bros. It’s a cool thing. I’m very fortunate and very happy that I’m doing the things I’m doing right now,” said Joe. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)