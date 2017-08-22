Samoa Joe Getting An Intercontinental Title Shot At No Mercy?

As of right now, it looks like the two top matches for next month’s No Mercy pay-per-view will be Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship [which was announced on Monday] and John Cena vs. Roman Reigns [which was teased on Monday].

Samoa Joe is the only one from Sunday’s Universal Championship match who doesn’t have an obvious opponent for the upcoming Raw pay-per-view, which begs the question, what’s next for the former NXT Champion?

On Monday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer talked about the possibility of Samoa Joe challenging for the Intercontinental Championship at No Mercy next month.

Alvarez: “I think they’re gonna do Joe [vs.] Miz because they’ve given up on [Jason] Jordan, who was gonna be going with Miz.”

Meltzer: “Joe against Miz? I guess you could do that. Yeah, you could do that. But then Joe has to win the [Intercontinental] Title. It’ll elevate the title.”

As Alvarez noted, the original plan was for Jason Jordan to challenge for, and likely win the Intercontinental Championship from The Miz. But, Jordan hasn’t gotten over as well as they had hoped, and it now looks like they’re giving up on his babyface push.