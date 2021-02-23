WWE
Samoa Joe Insists That His In-Ring Career Is Not Over
Despite the fact that Samoa Joe hasn’t wrestled in over a year, the WWE Raw commentator has insisted his in-ring career is not finished.
The former WWE NXT and United States Champion hasn’t competed in a WWE ring since February 10, 2020, but he is confident that he will be returning to action at some stage in the future.
However, during an interview with Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda, Joe stated that there is no current timetable for him to return, and he is appreciative of how WWE is looking after him from a medical standpoint.
“As far as the timetable, no. But I just want to reassure people that you know this point, WWE medical is doing the best for my health and my well-being, and I’m appreciative of it, so we’re taking our time. We’re making sure that I’m as healthy as I can be. And we are… Yeah, I think that’s essentially it, you know, I’m not putting a timetable on it because the type of injury is not something that I want to rush, obviously, for obvious reasons. So, yeah, I mean, that’s essentially the update,” said Joe. “I mean, and obviously, too, there’s been some holdups from a technical standpoint with the pandemic going on and availability of medical personnel, but for the most part, we’re taking a careful, measured approach, and though I don’t think my in-ring career is over by a longshot I’m appreciative of the recovery time. And that my health is being respected at a premium.”
Joe was suspended for 30-days on February 25, 2020, for violating WWE’s wellness policy, and he reportedly suffered his injury while filming a commercial for the company. Joe reportedly hit his head on a table during the shoot, which was also in February of last year, which led to a concussion issue.
Since April 27, 2020, Joe has been working as a member of the WWE Raw commentary team and has received high praise for his work.
Dakota Kai Admits She Had Reservations About Turning Heel
While Dakota Kai has thrived in her role as a heel, the WWE NXT Superstar has admitted she did have reservations about turning.
Kai originally turned heel back at NXT Takeover: WarGames 2019 when she attacked her former Team Kick partner, and best friend Tegan Nox. While the idea has worked out well for her character, Dakota admitted when talking to Fightful.com that she did have some reservations about turning heel at first.
“Okay, well, I’m in my fourteenth year of pro wrestling right now, which is really weird to say, and for 99% of those years I was playing babyface. Because it was the most natural role for me to play. It was easy. There were no real challenges there. I was just myself. When this idea was originally brought to me, I did have some reservations just because it was a newer role. I did play a little bit of the heel role back in Australia in MCW, because it’s easy for the Kiwi to be the bad guy in Australia because we have that rivalry there. But, never anything to this extent. So, I have to admit I did have some fears just because this wasn’t going to be easy for me to do and there were going to be big challenges there. But, once the turned happened at War Games everything started rolling and I started gatherng more confidence with everything that I did. Then, the pairing with Raquel helped me so much more because I did feel like I hit a ceiling in terms of what I was doing as a heel even if it was only a few months. But, once she was paired with me, it was like, ‘Oh, we’re taking this ball and we’re running with it,’ you know what I mean? I feel like we’re still doing that to this day,” Kai said.
Since that point, Dakota Kai has ended up in a tag team with Raquel Gonzalez, and she revealed that it was the company who brought that idea to them.
“They actually came to us with this idea on the creative side,” Dakota Kai told Fightful. “Hunter was the guy and the team, they really were the ones who paired us together. It’s crazy thinking about it now because Raquel was my first match at the Performance Center after I got signed and I was one of her first matches, too. So, everything has really come full circle. But, I think the main thing us that a lot of us girls in the locker room are super, super stoked about was she was at the Performance Center before I was. So, she was there a while and she never really had that breakout moment or really given any opportunity to be on the big stage of being on NXT TV.”
Dakota spoke about her tag team partner in more detail, stating that everyone was excited about Raquel getting the opportunity due to how hard she works.
“When the idea was finally brought out us, everyone—not just myself—we were so stoked for her. Because she’s one of the hardest workers and super lovely, too, and I knew we’d get along. You don’t want to be paired with someone and be like ‘Oh, no.’ But, she’s so nice and she’s the hardest worker. She’s super strong. She’s a freakin’ powerhouse. So, it only helped my sort of… I’d just turned heel a few months before. So, it really helped my creativity in terms of opening up more potential opportunities to play that role,” Kai said.
The duo have been very dominant together since they joined forces, and they recently won the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and they will be challenging for the Women’s Tag Team Championships on the 3/3 episode of WWE NXT.
Miz And Mrs. Returning April 12 Following WWE Raw
The official return of Miz And Mrs. has been confirmed for April 12, with the show set to follow the episode of WWE Raw.
The popular reality series will be returning for the second half of season two on April 12, the night after WWE WrestleMania 37 where The Miz is hosting a vasectomy party reveal.
The Mizanins are back for more Mizchief, mayhem and madness! USA Network’s “Miz & Mrs.” returns on Monday, April 12, at 11/10 C as the second half of season two continues, now following Monday Night Raw.
“Miz and Mrs.” gives an exclusive glimpse into the luxurious lifestyle of The Miz, Maryse and their eccentric family.
In the upcoming six episodes, Mike and Maryse celebrate an anniversary, have a pregnancy scare and think about joining a country club. While that is usually more than enough for a family to navigate, their moms decide they are ready to date, Mike creates a man cave and helps his dad find a hobby, and Maryse launches her Volition Beauty Yaupon Tea Glow-Awakening moisturizer.
It’s been a very successful period of time for The Miz, who won his second WWE Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber recently, after cashing in his Money In The Bank briefcase. He is set to defend the title next week on WWE Raw against Bobby Lashley.
Update On WWE’s Reported WWE WrestleMania 37 Plans For The WWE Championship
With The Miz surprisingly winning the WWE Championship, what are the current plants for the title heading into WWE WrestleMania 37?
The successful Money In The Bank cash-in at the WWE Elimination Chamber certainly threw a spanner in the works for most people’s WWE WrestleMania predictions, with just one PPV between now and The Grandest Stage Of Them All.
However, while nothing is set in stone yet, WrestleVotes is reporting that as of now, The Miz is not scheduled to be involved in the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania, while Bobby Lashley is in the plans.
It’s that time of year- LOTS of misinformation b/w sources, which happens around WM. However, from source:
WWE Title match- The Miz is
not scheduled to be involved.
As of now, Bobby Lashley IS.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 22, 2021
The Miz will be defending his WWE Championship for the first time next week on WWE Raw, when he goes one on one with Lashley.
So far, only one match has been confirmed for the two-night WWE WrestleMania event, which will see Roman Reigns defend his Universal Championship against Edge.
