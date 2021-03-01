Samoa Joe Is Still Interested In Becoming A World Champion In WWE

Samoa Joe may not have been in the ring for over a year, but he is still interested in becoming a WWE World Champion.

Joe managed to win the top title during his time in WWE NXT, winning the WWE NXT Championship during his spell with the company. But he is still interested in winning a major title on either WWE Raw or WWE SmackDown, which he revealed in an interview with UPROXX.

“(Those titles) are a calling card for a legacy. It’s something that’s sought after. It’s based on perseverance and time. I’ve existed in a career wrought with doubt by others. I’ve learned to shut it out and never listened to it because honestly, I never had to accept those results and we found a way to get it done. So we’re just working on that right now. Just being strategic about it.”

During his time out of the ring, Joe has worked as a commentator on WWE Raw, and he discussed how that helps him see things in a different way.