Samoa Joe Says He Would Like To Wrestle The Undertaker, Talks WWE Feud With AJ Styles

Samoa Joe recently spoke with SportBible where he discussed The Undertaker, admitting that he would like to face him before he retires.

“Absolutely,” Joe said when asked if he would like to face Taker before The Dead Man retires. “You know, I think the things that especially now that I appreciate about ‘Taker’s work are much more on display now than they probably ever have been. And yeah, I would be down to get down with ‘Taker, whether it would be now or whenever in the future.”

Joe then spoke about his feud with AJ Styles, who is currently expected to be facing The Undertaker at WWE WrestleMania 36 this year.

“Oh, it was great [to have the rivalry in WWE],” Joe said. “I mean, any time you get in the ring with AJ — any time I have throughout my career — usually great things happen. And it’s a testament to him and his ability. It was nothing new for us, we knew it was bound to happen, we’ve kind of been intertwined throughout the breadth of our careers, so us managing to see each other across the ring was no surprise [laughs].”

Joe is currently serving a 30-day suspension from WWE after his first violation of WWE’s wellness policy.