Today, Tumblr has revealed its “2017 Year in Review” featuring the top trends of Tumblr’s young, engaging community, across categories including movies, TV, actors, actresses, athletes, music, models and more.

A notable takeaway from Tumblr’s top WWE superstars category this year is that Roman Reigns has taken the #1 spot, and the full list is below:

TOP 10 WRESTLING SUPERSTARS

Roman Reigns Finn Balor Dean Ambrose Seth Rollins Alexa Bliss Sami Zayn A.J. Styles Sasha Banks Nikki Bella Becky Lynch

Samoa Joe Warns Reigns Heading into Raw

In related news, the feud between Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe is expected to continue on WWE Raw tonight, with Roman Reigns attempting to get payback for Joe’s attack last week.

The following video has been released, featuring Samoa Joe backstage at last night’s Raw live event in Anaheim, and during the video, Joe warns Reigns to watch his back at Raw tonight. Joe adds that if Roman Reigns had any trouble sleeping last night that he doesn’t need to worry, as Joe will make sure he goes to sleep tonight: