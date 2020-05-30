Santana & Ortiz, Natural Nightmares & More Set For Next Week’s AEW DARK

It looks like the super-stacked nine and ten match shows may be over, but All Elite Wrestling has still announced 5 big matches for the June 2nd edition of AEW DARK. Here’s the lineup:

Shawn Spears vs. Clutch Adams

Billy Gunn vs. John Skyler

Brandon Cutler & Peter Avalon vs. QT Marshall & Dustin Rhodes

Santana & Ortiz vs. Big Game Leroy & EJ Lewis

The Butcher & The Blade vs. Jon Cruz & Joe Alonzo

AEW DARK airs every Tuesday night at 7PM ET exclusively on the official All Elite Wrestling YouTube page.