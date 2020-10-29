Santos Escobar Pays Tribute To Rey Mysterio At Halloween Havoc

Santos Escobar got the chance to compete at WWE NXT’s Halloween Havoc last night and he took the time to pay tribute to Rey Mysterio.

The NXT Cruiserweight Champion went one on one with Jake Atlas on the show as the two men put together a fun, fast-paced cruiserweight match.

However, one of the big talking points was the way that Santos decided to dress, where he paid tribute to Rey Mysterio’s ring gear from his classic Halloween Havoc match against Eddie Guerrero.

https://twitter.com/EscobarWWE/status/1321645573800402944?s=20

https://twitter.com/reymysterio/status/1321621963199127554?s=20